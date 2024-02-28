St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 28th February, 2024

The St. Louis Blues are set to face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Rogers Place. The game will be broadcast live on TNT and MAX. The contest can be heard on NewsRadio 1120 AM and 630 CHED AM KMOX.
The St. Louis Blues have a 30-26-2 record after losing their last game 4-2 against the Winnipeg Jets. St. Louis has won one of its previous three games.
Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are 34-20-2 after winning their most recent game, 4-2, against the Los Angeles Kings. The Oilers have won two of their last five games.
St. Louis Blues projected lineups
Forwards
- Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
- Zachary Bolduc - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
- Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen
- Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker
Defensemen
- Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
- Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
- Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich
Goalies
- Jordan Binnington - Joel Hofer
Injuries
- No reported injuries
St. Louis Blues starting goalie
Jordan Binnington is expected to start for the Blues. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 41
- Wins: 20
- Losses: 16
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 113
- Goals Per Game: 2.93
- Shots Against: 1037
- Save Percentage: .909
- Shutouts: 3
- Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 22 seconds
Edmonton Oilers projected lineups
Forwards
- Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
- Evander Kane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Mattias Janmark
- Warren Foegele - Ryan McLeod - Corey Perry
- Dylan Holloway - Sam Gagner - Connor Brown
Defensemen
- Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
- Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
- Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais
Goalies
- Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard
Injuries
- No reported injuries
Edmonton Oilers starting goalie
Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 42
- Wins: 26
- Losses: 13
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 110
- Goals Per Game: 2.70
- Shots Against: 1134
- Save Percentage: .903
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 12 seconds
