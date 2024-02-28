St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 28th February, 2024

The St. Louis Blues are set to face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Rogers Place. The game will be broadcast live on TNT and MAX. The contest can be heard on NewsRadio 1120 AM and 630 CHED AM KMOX.

The St. Louis Blues have a 30-26-2 record after losing their last game 4-2 against the Winnipeg Jets. St. Louis has won one of its previous three games.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are 34-20-2 after winning their most recent game, 4-2, against the Los Angeles Kings. The Oilers have won two of their last five games.

St. Louis Blues projected lineups

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou

Zachary Bolduc - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defensemen

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko

Torey Krug - Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich

Goalies

Jordan Binnington - Joel Hofer

Injuries

No reported injuries

St. Louis Blues starting goalie

St Louis Blues - Jordan Binnington

Jordan Binnington is expected to start for the Blues. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 41

Wins: 20

Losses: 16

Draws: 2

Goals Conceded: 113

Goals Per Game: 2.93

Shots Against: 1037

Save Percentage: .909

Shutouts: 3

Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 22 seconds

Edmonton Oilers projected lineups

Forwards

Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman

Evander Kane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Mattias Janmark

Warren Foegele - Ryan McLeod - Corey Perry

Dylan Holloway - Sam Gagner - Connor Brown

Defensemen

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais

Goalies

Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard

Injuries

No reported injuries

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Edmonton Oilers - Stuart Skinner

Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 42

Wins: 26

Losses: 13

Draws: 2

Goals Conceded: 110

Goals Per Game: 2.70

Shots Against: 1134

Save Percentage: .903

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 12 seconds