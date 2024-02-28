St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 28th February, 2024

  • home icon
By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 28, 2024 14:39 GMT
The St. Louis Blues are set to face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Rogers Place. The game will be broadcast live on TNT and MAX. The contest can be heard on NewsRadio 1120 AM and 630 CHED AM KMOX.

The St. Louis Blues have a 30-26-2 record after losing their last game 4-2 against the Winnipeg Jets. St. Louis has won one of its previous three games.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are 34-20-2 after winning their most recent game, 4-2, against the Los Angeles Kings. The Oilers have won two of their last five games.

St. Louis Blues projected lineups

Forwards

  • Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
  • Zachary Bolduc - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
  • Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen
  • Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defensemen

  • Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
  • Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
  • Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich

Goalies

  • Jordan Binnington - Joel Hofer

Injuries

  • No reported injuries

St. Louis Blues starting goalie

Jordan Binnington is expected to start for the Blues. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 41
  • Wins: 20
  • Losses: 16
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Conceded: 113
  • Goals Per Game: 2.93
  • Shots Against: 1037
  • Save Percentage: .909
  • Shutouts: 3
  • Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 22 seconds

Edmonton Oilers projected lineups

Forwards

  • Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
  • Evander Kane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Mattias Janmark
  • Warren Foegele - Ryan McLeod - Corey Perry
  • Dylan Holloway - Sam Gagner - Connor Brown

Defensemen

  • Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
  • Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
  • Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais

Goalies

  • Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard

Injuries

  • No reported injuries

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 42
  • Wins: 26
  • Losses: 13
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Conceded: 110
  • Goals Per Game: 2.70
  • Shots Against: 1134
  • Save Percentage: .903
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 12 seconds

