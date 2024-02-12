St. Louis Blues vs Toronto Maple Leafs live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Feb. 12, 2024

The St. Louis Blues (28-21-2), currently fourth in the Central Division, face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs (26-16-8), who also hold the fourth position in the Atlantic Division. The NHL game is set to take place at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 12. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Game Information

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON Coverage: ESPN+

St. Louis Blues vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The St. Louis Blues enter this matchup fresh off an impressive 7-2 victory against the Montreal Canadiens, where Jordan Kyrou's stellar two-goal performance proved instrumental in securing the win. With a record of 28-21-2 overall and 13-12-1 on the road, the Blues boast a commendable 10-2-1 record in games decided by a single goal.

On the other side, the Toronto Maple Leafs, with a home record of 12-10-2 and an overall record of 26-16-8, are eager to defend their turf. The Maple Leafs exhibit a +11 scoring differential, tallying 172 goals scored against 161 conceded.

Top Performers

Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitchell Marner leads the charge with 22 goals and 34 assists. Also, Auston Matthews has been a force to reckon with, contributing nine goals and six assists in the last 10 games.

St. Louis Blues: Jake Neighbours shines with 18 goals and five assists, while Jordan Kyrou's recent form, boasting five goals and four assists in the past 10 games, adds firepower to the Blues' offense.

Last 10 Games

Maple Leafs: Posting a 5-5-0 record, the Maple Leafs have been averaging three goals and 4.7 assists per game, while conceding an average of 2.9 goals per game.

Blues: With an impressive 7-3-0 record, the Blues have been averaging 3.3 goals and 5.7 assists per game, while conceding just 2.3 goals per game.

Injuries

Maple Leafs: John Klingberg (out for season, hip), Matt Murray (out, hip), Mark Giordano (day-to-day, lower-body), Joseph Woll (out, ankle), David Kampf (out, undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok (out, knuckle), Jake Muzzin (out for season, back).

Blues: Scott Perunovich (out, lower body), Justin Faulk (out, lower body).

St. Louis Blues vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head to Head

In 21 games played, the Blues and Maple Leafs averaged 6.7 goals per match. The St. Louis Blues won 14 games, lost seven, with one win in overtime and one in a shootout. They averaged 3.9 goals per match. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs won seven games, lost 14, with three wins in overtime and two in shootouts, averaging 2.9 goals per match.