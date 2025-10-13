St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 13, 2025

The St. Louis Blues are on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
St. Louis is 1-1 and is coming off a 4-2 road win over the Calgary Flames. Vancouver, meanwhile, is 1-1 and is coming off a 3-1 loss to Edmonton.
Blues vs. Canucks: Head-to-head & key stats
- St. Louis went 2-1 against Vancouver last season
- The Blues are averaging 2 goals per game
- Vancouver is 1-0 at home
- St. Louis is allowing 3.5 goals per game
- The Canucks are averaging 3 goals per game
- The Blues are 1-0 on the road
- Vancouver is allowing 2 goals per game
St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks: Preview
St. Louis is coming off a 4-2 win over Calgary on the road on Saturday. The Blues are led by Jake Neighbours, who has 2 goals; Robert Thomas has a goal and an assist, and Pius Suter has a goal.
The Blues are expected to start Jordan Binnington, who's 0-1 with a 5.00 GAA and a .762 SV%. Although Hofer got the win last time out, Binnington should get the nod here to get back on track. Binnington is 6-2-2 with a 2.74 GAA and a .910 SV% in his career against the Canucks.
Vancouver, meanwhile, is coming off a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. The Canucks are led by Brock Boeser and Filip Chytil, who both have two goals, and Jake DeBrusk has two assists.
The Canucks are expected to start Thatcher Demko, who's 1-1 with a 1.54 GAA and a .944 SV%. In his career against the Blues, he's 3-2-3 with a 2.73 GAA and a .910 SV%.
Blues vs. Canucks: Odds & Prediction
St. Louis is a +102 underdog while Vancouver is a -122 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Blues and Canucks are both considered fringe playoff teams. Vancouver is coming off a disappointing loss to Edmonton, when the offense failed to show up.
Both offenses have struggled out of the gates, but this is a good spot for the Canucks to get a home win. Binnington struggled in his first start, and Vancouver should get after him early to get the win.
Prediction: Canucks 3, Blues 2.
Blues vs. Canucks: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Vancouver ML (-122)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-115)
Tip 3: Evander Kane 3+ shots on goal (+100)
