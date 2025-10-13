St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 13, 2025

The St. Louis Blues are on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

St. Louis is 1-1 and is coming off a 4-2 road win over the Calgary Flames. Vancouver, meanwhile, is 1-1 and is coming off a 3-1 loss to Edmonton.

Blues vs. Canucks: Head-to-head & key stats

St. Louis went 2-1 against Vancouver last season

The Blues are averaging 2 goals per game

Vancouver is 1-0 at home

St. Louis is allowing 3.5 goals per game

The Canucks are averaging 3 goals per game

The Blues are 1-0 on the road

Vancouver is allowing 2 goals per game

Ad

Trending

St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks: Preview

St. Louis is coming off a 4-2 win over Calgary on the road on Saturday. The Blues are led by Jake Neighbours, who has 2 goals; Robert Thomas has a goal and an assist, and Pius Suter has a goal.

The Blues are expected to start Jordan Binnington, who's 0-1 with a 5.00 GAA and a .762 SV%. Although Hofer got the win last time out, Binnington should get the nod here to get back on track. Binnington is 6-2-2 with a 2.74 GAA and a .910 SV% in his career against the Canucks.

Ad

Vancouver, meanwhile, is coming off a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. The Canucks are led by Brock Boeser and Filip Chytil, who both have two goals, and Jake DeBrusk has two assists.

The Canucks are expected to start Thatcher Demko, who's 1-1 with a 1.54 GAA and a .944 SV%. In his career against the Blues, he's 3-2-3 with a 2.73 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Blues vs. Canucks: Odds & Prediction

St. Louis is a +102 underdog while Vancouver is a -122 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Ad

The Blues and Canucks are both considered fringe playoff teams. Vancouver is coming off a disappointing loss to Edmonton, when the offense failed to show up.

Both offenses have struggled out of the gates, but this is a good spot for the Canucks to get a home win. Binnington struggled in his first start, and Vancouver should get after him early to get the win.

Prediction: Canucks 3, Blues 2.

Blues vs. Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vancouver ML (-122)

Ad

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-115)

Tip 3: Evander Kane 3+ shots on goal (+100)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama