"Stammer gone" "Carolina got ripped off" - NHL fans appalled as Tampa Bay Lightning acquire Jake Guentzel's rights in trade with Hurricanes

The Jake Guentzel era is over in Carolina, as the star player has been traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning. There was always concern over whether or not he'd stay in Carolina, and the reality was that they could not keep him. It's one of the biggest moves thus far in the NHL offseason, though there is still plenty of time.

Guentzel was swapped for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft. The Hurricanes also traded out of the first round in the 2024 draft, so they've been busy acquiring assets and putting them to good use.

Fans were stunned to see the move. On the one hand, Guentzel is a good player, but it eliminates the likelihood that fan-favorite Steven Stamkos returns to the Lightning. The chances of such a good player returning for the Hurricanes are also low.

"Not the news I was hoping for," one tweeted on X.

"Worst trade in Carolina history!" One tweeted.

"YOU HAD ONE JOB," another tweeted.

"This is crap!!! SO DISAPPOINTED CAROLINA," one tweeted.

Although the Carolina Hurricanes have been one of hockey's best teams for a few years, they haven't reached a Stanley Cup Final. Fans are convinced that the era of success might be over now that Guentzel is gone.

Jake Guentzel leaves the Hurricanes in a surprise move

The Carolina Hurricanes always considered what to do with star player Jake Guentzel. He was instrumental in getting them as far as they made it in the Stanley Cup Playoff, but the payroll and other issues meant it would be difficult to keep him.

Jake Guentzel was traded to the Lightning

However, it's still surprising that they traded him and all they could get for him was a third-round pick next year. He tallied 77 points (30g goals, 47 assists) in 67 games. He was a midseason acquisition from the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the return on investment isn't there right now.