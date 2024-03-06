"Stank and Wyatt dynasty has begun": Dallas Stars fans elated as Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven shine in 13-goal thriller comeback win vs Sharks

Wyatt Johnston marked his first NHL hat trick alongside two assists, propelling the Dallas Stars to a remarkable comeback against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. The Dallas Stars, trailing by three goals late in the third period, staged a remarkable rally to clinch a 7-6 victory on Tuesday.

Roope Hintz sealed the deal just 1:49 into overtime, receiving a pass from Logan Stankoven before slotting it past Kaapo Kahkonen's blocker side from the high slot.

Stankoven had a great performance, scoring two goals and as many assists. Jamie Benn helped with a goal and three assists, while Miro Heiskanen racked up four assists for the Stars, who hadn't played since their previous encounter with the Sharks, securing a 3-2 shootout win on Saturday. While goalie Jake Oettinger made 14 saves.

Fans are elated with the performance of the Dallas Stars' players, and reacted on social media:

For the Sharks, Anthony Duclair showcased a strong performance with two goals and as many assists, alongside Fabian Zetterlund, who secured a goal and two assists. Mikael Granlund added a goal and an assist, despite the Sharks suffering their eighth consecutive defeat (0-6-2). Kahkonen made 34 saves amidst the high-scoring affair.

Dallas Stars script historic comeback

The third period saw the Stars behind by three goals, with the Sharks in control. But Logan Stankove­n gave the Stars some hope­ at 12:58. He moved with the puck into the­ left circle and shot it past Kahkonen. This made­ the score 6-4 and made the­ game closer.

The Stars starte­d the comeback as Wyatt Johnston scored two important goals close­ together. At 13:41, Johnston shot the puck well from near the­ left post, making the score close­r at 6-5. Then, at 15:42, Johnston was able to score when the­ puck came back after Heiskane­n shot it from the blue line. This tied the game at 6-6 and finished the­ amazing fight back.

The Sharks had initially seized control with Anthony Duclair's power-play goal at 3:22 of the first period, swiftly followed by Fabian Zetterlund's tally at 12:04, giving them a 2-0 lead. However, Jamie Benn and Stankoven responded for the Stars, knotting the score at 2-2 heading into the first intermission.

The second period saw the Sharks reclaiming the lead twice, courtesy of Ryan Carpenter and Duclair. However, Johnston's second goal of the game kept the Stars in contention, tying the score at 3-3.

As the game intensified, the Sharks extended their lead to 6-3 early in the third period with goals from Duclair, Filip Zadina, and Mikael Granlund.

Nevertheless, the Dallas Stars mounted an extraordinary comeback to secure victory in overtime.