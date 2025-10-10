  • home icon
Stanley Cup champion snubs Quinn Hughes, and crowns Cale Makar as "best D by a country mile"

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 10, 2025 03:36 GMT
Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes suffered a significant snub in favor of Colorado Avalanche superstar Cale Makar by Stanley Cup champ Erik Johnson.

Johnson, who recently announced his retirement from the NHL, took to social media to address a burning question: Who is the best defenseman in the NHL?

The 2022 Stanley Cup champion and former teammate of Cale Makar’s, weighed in on the debate:

“I’ve had a bunch of people ask me about this. Both have completely broken my ankles multiple times & made me look silly (as have many others). I love Quinn Hughes, he is absolutely awesome. But Cale is the best D in the NHL by a country mile.”
Both Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar are Norris Trophy winners. They have been finalists the last couple of seasons, trading wins. This season, Hughes and Makar will compete for the NHL’s top defenseman honor.

The competition will surely be fierce as both D-men are generational talents and crucial leaders for their respective clubs.

Quinn Hughes, Cale Makar could set new standard for defensemen contracts

Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar, coincidentally, are set to become free agents in 2027. While they’re still under contract for two more seasons with their respective clubs, talk has already emerged regarding their next deals.

Both Hughes and Makar could reset the defenseman market with huge paydays. The recent signings of Connor McDavid, Kirill Kaprizov, and Jack Eichel, while forwards, have reshaped the NHL’s salary structure.

As insider Elliotte Friedman noted in the latest edition of his 32 Thoughts blog, Makar could be the next “nuclear option” in the NHL. Friedman also noted that Hughes is “going to be carrying a pretty heavy hammer, too.”

Those comments underscore that the Canucks and Avalanche will have to pay up to keep their all-world blueliners in the fold. Most likely, both clubs have made preparations to ensure they’ll have the cap space to re-sign their top D-men.

As to how much each player could command, it’s an ongoing debate. Given the way salaries are trending, Makar and Hughes could touch on Kaprizov territory. But another Norris Trophy for Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar could drive the price up even further.

Stating how much Hughes or Makar could get on their next contract is purely hearsay at this point. The debate will come to a head on July 1, 2026, when both star rearguards will be eligible to sign extensions.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

