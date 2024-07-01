"Stanley Cup final bound once again" "Shouldn't even be in the league anymore": NHL fans left divided over Oilers' decision to re-sign Corey Perry

The Edmonton Oilers announced the re-signing of veteran forward Corey Perry to a one-year, $1.4 million contract. The news was confirmed by the team on X (formerly Twitter), with the tweet:

"COREY'S CONFIRMED ☑️ The #Oilers have re-signed forward Corey Perry to a one-year, $1.4 million contract."

Perry joined the Oilers midway through the 2023-24 season after his contract with the Chicago Blackhawks was terminated. His impact was noticeable during his short stint in Edmonton. In 38 regular season games, Perry contributed eight goals and five assists. He also added one goal and two assists in 17 playoff games

NHL fans reacted to the news on X:

"Shouldn't even be in the league anymore," one fan bluntly said, being skeptical about Perry's re-signing.

"Redemption year attempt # 5," another fan said.

"I hate this. Cause it means the Oilers are destined to lose in the finals again, meaning they take out the Canucks in the process," a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Oh man. Give us Henrique and Janmark please or this is REALLY bad," a fan wrote.

"Congrats to the Edmonton Bridesmaids on signing Corey Perry, see you again in the SC final next year," one fan said.

"Excellent! Perry is a terrific leader and still has a lot of game left. Welcome back Corey! Go Oilers! Go!," a fan wrote on a positive note.

"It hurts to say this because I was a huge fan of Perry's during the London Knights 04-05 Memorial Cup season, but.. You just lost the 2025 Stanley Cup," another fan tweeted.

Corey Perry's career in the NHL has been illustrious. Over 1,311 career games, he has amassed 429 goals and 476 assists.

Edmonton Oilers' free agency moves, apart from re-signing Corey Perry

Viktor Arvidsson: Signed a two-year, $4 million contract. Fast, skilled and abrasive, he's likely to play with Leon Draisaitl.

Warren Foegele: Signed with L.A. after a solid tenure in Edmonton, deemed too costly to re-sign.

Josh Brown: Signed a three-year, $1 million deal. A veteran right-shot defenseman, replacing Vincent Desharnais.

James Hamblin: Remains with the Oilers on a two-year, two-way contract at $775k. Scored 2-1-3 in 31 NHL games last year.

Noel Hoefenmayer: Signed a one-year, two-way contract for depth.

Jack Campbell: Cleared waivers for a contract buy-out.

Sam Carrick: Not returning, signed a three-year deal with the New York Rangers.

Noah Philp: Re-joined on a one-year deal after a personal hiatus.

