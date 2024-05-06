Dallas Stars secured a 2-1 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round. Radek Faksa's game-winner early in the third period sealed the fate of the Golden Knights, sending them packing from the playoffs.

The Stanley Cup's official social media account didn't miss a beat in seizing the moment to deliver a playful jab at Vegas, posting:

"What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas... except for me. Thank you for all the memories, Vegas Golden Knights."

This lighthearted yet cutting remark added salt to the wound of Vegas's elimination.

Jake Oettinger made 22 crucial saves for Dallas, while Wyatt Johnston also contributed with a goal. Johnston's score, his fourth of the postseason, came in the first period after intercepting Shea Theodore's clearing pass, giving the Stars a 1-0 lead.

However, the V͏egas Golden͏ Knights fought back, ͏wi͏th Brett Ho͏wden ti͏ppin͏g in Michael Am͏adio's pass to tie the game at 1-1 in the second period. Y͏et, it was ͏Faksa who ultimately broke the deadlock early in the third period, firing a ha͏rd͏ backhand shot past a screened ͏Sam Steel and i͏nt͏o t͏he top c͏orner of the net.

Despite a late surge, with Vegas pulling their goalie for an extra attacker, they couldn't find the equalizer as Oettinger denied Chandler Stephenson and Jack Eichel's attempts in the dying moments of the game.

With this v͏icto͏ry, the Dallas Sta͏r͏s advance to face the Co͏lorado Avalanche in the second͏ round,͏ while the ͏Vegas Golden Knights bid far͏ewel͏l to their tit͏le defe͏nse.

Vegas Golden Knights' Downfall in Game 7 Against Dallas Stars

#1 Failure of Star Players to Step Up:

Despite their talent, key players like Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Tomáš Hertl, and Jonathan Marchessault couldn't deliver when it mattered most. Eichel's only shot on goal was denied, Stone remained ineffective, Hertl managed only a couple of shots, and Marchessault failed to convert any of his five shots. It is expected that in such vital elimination games, star players should do more than aim shots at the opposing team’s goal.

#2 Being Outplayed Physically:

The Vegas Golden Knights were outmuscled by the Stars, evident in the 49 to 37 total hit count. Dallas controlled the game's pace, at times slowing it down and keeping Vegas off their rhythm. Unable to find momentum, Vegas struggled to impose their usual style, while Dallas effectively blocked shots and controlled high-danger situations.

#3 Coaching Strategy:

Bruce Cassidy struggled to get the matchups he wanted, often unable to pit his top players against the Stars' bottom six lines. In contrast, Peter DeBoer implemented a stronger defensive system that countered the speed of players like Eichel and Hertl.

Vegas lacked depth, relying heavily on a few key players like Eichel, Stone, and Marchessault, while Dallas capitalized on their physicality and depth throughout the series. Ultimately, the Stars' tactics prevailed, leading to Vegas's elimination and a challenging offseason ahead.