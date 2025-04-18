Stanley Cup–winning Canadiens veteran confirms he’ll retire after playoffs

This will be David Savard's final swan song with the Montreal Canadiens. The former championship player confirmed to reporters Friday that he would be calling it a career as soon as the Canadiens are done playing. Whether they play one round or all of them, this is it for the defenseman.

Renaud Lavoie reported the news and indicated that the Canadiens aren't shocked by this. This is not a new development, as Savard reportedly made clear his plan weeks ago before the Habs even had a playoff spot locked down.

The former Stanley Cup champion won the Cup in 2021 after a midseason trade to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has spent the last four seasons (out of 14 total) with the Canadiens.

The Habs will begin their first-round series with the Washington Capitals on Monday.

David Savard opened up on future with Canadiens

On April 7, David Savard must've already planned to retire. He might have even told the Montreal Canadiens by then, but he also spoke about his future with the Athletic.

David Savard is calling it a career (Imagn)

The NHL player said about his dwindled role on the ice:

“I think you just have to focus and stay engaged any way you can. You’re talking on the bench, staying involved, and that way you stay ready whenever your name is called to go out there and kill a penalty or defend six-on-five or whatever it takes. I’m willing to do whatever I can to help the team win games."

He went on:

“It’s just talking and making sure you’re looking at all the plays going on and what the reads are, even talking to the other guys about what they see on the ice and stuff, that helps you.

"You want to make sure you make the right reads when you get on there, so I think any way possible to stay involved, talking to other guys, talking about the plays going on on the ice, making sure you’re aware of what’s going on on the ice.”

Savard also reflected positively on his time in Montreal, admitting he didn't expect a full rebuild but said that it has been a fun tenure. That tenure will end once the Canadiens are done with postseason play this year.

