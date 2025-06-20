"Stanley and the gals": Brad Marchand's wife Katrina, sister Rebecca and other Marchand ladies celebrate with the Stanley Cup

Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup on Tuesday night at Amerant Bank Arena beating the Edmonton Oilers in six games. It seems the celebrations are just getting started in Florida.

On Thursday, Marchand’s sister Rebecca shared a series of stories on her Instagram showing celebratory moments of the Marchands with the Stanley Cup. One of the pictures showed Brad’s wife Katrina Marchand sitting poolside smiling and hugging the Cup.

“Two cuties,” Rebecca captioned the story.

Another click showed Katrina, Rebecca, Rebecca’s fiancée Heather Tilsley, and a friend celebrating barefoot with the trophy by the pool. The caption, read:

"Stnaley and the gals"

via Instagram/@marchandrealtor

A third story showed Marchand’s parents, Kevin and Lynn, along with another family member, holding the Cup together outside their house.

Brad Marchand was traded to Florida from the Boston Bruins earlier this season. He scored six goals in the Stanley Cup Final, including two in Game 5 and the double-overtime winner in Game 2. He finished the 2025 playoffs with 10 goals, 10 assists and a +17 rating in 23 games.

Brad Marchand received a moving message from his kids before SCF Game 6

Before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and the Oilers, Brad Marchand received a special surprise from his children. His kids Sawyer, Rue and Sloane sent him a voice message filled with love and encouragement ahead of the high-stakes match.

The video, shared by The Player’s Tribune on Instagram, included sweet moments with Marchand’s kids and their voicemail.

“Hi Daddy, it's me, Rue Rue. Hey Daddy, it's Sawyer. Hey Papa, it's Sloane,” the voice message played.

“Congratulations on getting on to the Stanley Cup Finals. It's a lot of work and effort that you have to put in for it. It's been so awesome to watch you over my whole childhood and growing up and seeing the man you've become and all that you've done.”

They told him how proud they were of him and that they supported him no matter what happened in the game.

“We're so proud of you. You still got us and we got you. I love you so much. My best Daddy in the whole wide world. Just know we're all very proud of you over here and no matter how this year comes to an end and how this finals ends up, just know we all love you and support you and you always got a family here with open arms when you come home.”

“Love you Papa. Good luck.”

Katrina Marchand reposted the video on her Instagram stories later that day. The Marchands have three kids, daughters Sawyer and Rue, and Sloane, Katrina’s son from a previous relationship.

