Stars' Colin Blackwell's wife Lauren drops five-word reaction to husband's game-winning OT goal against Avalanche in Game 1

In Game 2 of the Western Conference first round on Monday, Dallas Stars center Colin Blackwell scored the game-winner in overtime to propel the Stars to a 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche.
The overtime win in Dallas evened the series at 1-1. Game 3 will be played on Wednesday in Colorado.
As the Stars players celebrated the thrilling victory, Blackwell’s wife, Lauren, also paid homage to her husband’s clutch game-winner.
On Monday night, she shared a video from the Stars on her Instagram reel, capturing the moment Colin scored the goal and the roaring cheers from the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
“My husband. Oh my God,” Lauren captioned.
Colin Blackwell is skating in his first season with the Stars after signing a one-year, one-way contract with the club in July 2024. The 32-year-old Massachusetts native played for the Blackhawks for two seasons before joining the Stars, and also spent a stint with the Predators for two seasons.
After the stellar performance, Blackwell spoke about striving to succeed in the postseason.
“That was a big win for us. I think if we go into Colorado down 2-0, it’s a different series,” Blackwell said via Taylor Baird of NHL.com. “That’s why you’re only as good as your next win or your next shift. Whether you make a mistake, or things don’t go your way, you’ve got to have a short memory in order to do well in this league and go far in the playoffs.”
Blackwell recorded 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 63 games in the 2024-25 season.
Colin and Lauren tied the knot on July 5, 2023, and the couple had their first child on Aug. 9, 2024.
Colin Blackwell scores in overtime to even Stars and Avalanche series
Colin Blackwell shined on Monday night, making his first playoff appearance in a Stars sweater.
The back-and-forth contest had three different lead changes, with Nathan MacKinnon putting the Avs on the board with a power-play goal in the first period. Dallas responded as Tyler Seguin notched a goal on the man advantage to close the frame.
Thomas Harley scored at 3:40 of the second period to put Dallas up, 2-1. The Avalanche roared back and scored consecutive goals to regain the lead at 3-2 heading into the third period.
Evgenii Dadonov netted the lone tally of the third period to knot the score at 3-3 at the end of regulation to force overtime.
In the extra time frame, Blackwell came through in the clutch and scored at 17:46 to lift the Stars to a 4-3 win.
Blackwell was a healthy scratch for Game 1 of the series but suited up for the second contest in place of Mavrik Bourque. The goal marked the second of his postseason career. He scored his first goal of the playoffs in 2022 when he played with Toronto.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama