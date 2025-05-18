Stars HC Pete DeBoer lauds Jets coach after advancing to Western Conference Finals

Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer praised the Winnipeg Jets after winning Game 6 of the second-round playoff series on Saturday night. Both teams were looking strong throughout the game, but the Stars got the edge in overtime and secured a 2-1 win to move to the Western Conference Final.

"I can’t imagine there’s a better-coached team in the League than what that coaching staff did with that (Dallas) group," DeBoer said, via NHL.com. "I’m a little biased because we work in the West. But (they) won the Presidents’ Trophy. They give you nothing, they play hard, they play as a team, great leadership."

Winnipeg head coach Scott Arniel led the team to a 56-22-4 record this season. Winnipeg won the Presidents’ Trophy as the top regular season team. This was Arniel’s first year as head coach.

DeBoer added that the Jets (Scott Arniel) should win the Jack Adams Award.

DeBoer also deserves the praise as he earned his 96th playoff win, tying Mike Keenan for fifth-most all-time. He has now passed four coaches for sixth-most series wins.

Jets got eliminated from the playoffs after Thomas Harley's overtime goal. It came on a power play after Mark Scheifele took a tripping penalty late in the third. Tyler Seguin made the assist from behind the net.

Dallas will now face the Edmonton Oilers, and it's a rematch of last year’s conference final, which the Oilers won.

Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel talked about the playoff exit

Winnipeg Jets finished the regular season with a 56-22-4 record. They finished at the top of the League with 116 points. Coach Scott Arniel said he was proud of the team’s season.

“Guys have to be awfully proud of that accomplishment,” Arniel said, via NHL.com. "How we battled through..."

Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey left the game in the second period with a knee injury. Arniel considered it a misfortune in the elimination game.

"Losing Josh t o night was a big blow," Arneil said. "Just a lot of circumstances that happened... It hurts a lot. But we lost to a great team. We lost to a team that was in our rearview mirror all year long."

Jets reached the second round after hardfought 4-3 series win over the St. Louis Blues.

