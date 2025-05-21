Stars HC Pete DeBoer, Mikko Rantanen open up on 'game changing' $67,600,000 D-man's return to lineup 

With Miro Heiskanan back in the lineup, the Dallas Stars are a better team, and Pete DeBoer has more to work with. During the regular season, Heiskanan's presence alone dropped Dallas' shot attempts allowed by over six.
He recently returned in the playoffs, giving Mikko Rantanen and company a defensive boost behind them. Heiskanan has helped them win games and has the team on the precipice of a title berth.
“You’re taking one of the best defensemen in the world out of your lineup," DeBoer said on Tuesday, via NHL.com. "And when I say best defenseman, he might be one of the top five defensively. That doesn’t even take into account the puck possession when he’s on the ice.”
Rantanen also praised Heiskanen for his style of play.
“The way he skates and moves and escapes from guys, for us as forwards, that’s a dream kind of defenseman," Rantanen said. "They kind of attract people to them and then open up ice for the forwards. He’s a big addition to the lineup.”
DeBoer added that the depth Heiskanen, who signed an eight-year $67.6 million contract in 2021, adds to the team is invaluable.
“I mean, adding a guy like that back into your lineup slots everybody back properly," DeBoer said. "So, I think that’s game changing for us.”
Heiskanen and the Stars will take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Stars GM opens up on Miro Heiskanen's return
Miro Heiskanen spent roughly three months away from the team, as he had knee surgery. He's now back and has been as effective as ever, making the Dallas Stars a legitimate Stanley Cup threat.
Stars general manager Jim Nill said that his return to form proves how good he is.
"The last game, that was Miro Heiskanen," Nill said on Tuesday, via NHL.com. "We’re into the third round of the playoffs, teams are worn out, they’re getting tired. He was the fresh body out there. He’s just starting to play, he was breaking some ankles out there, just such a wonderful player to watch, just the way he glides around and the way he thinks and moves the puck.”
Heiskanen returned in Game 6 against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, and helped Dallas seal a 2-1 overtime victory to reach the Western Conference finals.
