Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer shared his thoughts on whether the latest Stars team was the best during his tenure following their 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, which ended their playoff run on Thursday.

DeBoer was asked if this was the strongest of the three Dallas teams he has coached and how close he feels they are to the ultimate goal of winning the championship. The Stars' coach noted that while his team appears the best on paper, he was not convinced it was the strongest overall.

DeBoer pointed to concerns about how the team's regular-season performance carried into the playoffs, suggesting that lingering issues from the season's end raised concerns for him.

"I don't know. I'm not sure it was. Maybe on paper," DeBoer said. I'm not sure it was the best team. I’ll have to look at it. The way we ended the season, I think, bled into the playoffs a little bit for us, which still doesn’t sit right with me."

He added:

"Although we found a way to get through two really tough teams, that was a little bit of a red flag for me—that it went on that long and the way it went on. On paper, it might have been the best team we’ve had here. I’m not sure it was the best team."

Peter DeBoer was appointed head coach of the Dallas Stars in 2022. During his three-year tenure, the team has reached the Western Conference Final each season but has lost all three times.

The 56-year-old has compiled a regular-season record of 146-68-29 over three seasons with Dallas, consistently finishing in the top two in the Central Division.

Peter DeBoer explains controversial decision to pull Jake Oettinger

Peter DeBoer raised eyebrows by pulling goaltender Jake Oettinger in Game 5 after he allowed two goals within the first eight minutes of the opening period.

Following the Stars' season-ending defeat, DeBoer offered a reserved assessment of his goalie's performance.

"I didn't blame it all on Jake, but the reality is, if you go back to last year's playoffs, he's lost six of seven games to Edmonton. And we gave up two goals on two shots in an elimination game," DeBoer said post-game via Sportsnet. "It was partly to spark our team and wake them up."

The Dallas Stars advanced to the West final after defeating the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in Round 1 and the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 in Round 2.

