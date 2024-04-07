Stars HC Pete DeBoer stresses significance of facing Avalanche - "It is the biggest game of the year"

Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer is not one to dwell on setbacks. Following a disappointing 3-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, DeBoer quickly shifted his focus to what he deemed "the biggest game of the year" for his team – a showdown with the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

With the game looming just 24 hours away, DeBoer emphasized the need for his team to rebound, a trait he believes they have demonstrated throughout the season in similar situations.

Pete DeBoer said (via NHL.com):

“We don’t have another option, right? We play in 24 hours here and it is the biggest game of the year here, in Colorado. I know we’ll rebound. We’ve been a good rebound team all year in these types of situations. Yeah, we’ll move on and get ready for a big one tomorrow.”

The significance of the upcoming clash against the Avalanche is not lost on the Stars. Currently leading the Central Division by three points, the Stars understand the implications of extending their lead or potentially relinquishing it to their closest rivals.

A victory against the Blackhawks would have provided a larger cushion, but the team sees the loss as an opportunity to refocus and rise to the challenge presented by the Avalanche.

As a result, DeBoer emphasized the importance of securing home-ice advantage, particularly in critical matchups such as potential Game 7 scenarios.

Pete DeBoer said:

“I’ve been in a lot of Game 7s, Home ice for me isn’t as important in the NHL playoffs until it gets to a Game 7, then I think it becomes an important part. You want to be in that situation and have that opportunity as many times as you can to play that game at home.”

Even though things didn't go as planned in Chicago, the Stars are still feeling positive and ready to tackle whatever comes their way in Colorado.

Pete DeBoer made a great career shift from dual JD program to pursue his passion for hockey

Despite holding law degrees from both the University of Windsor and the University of Detroit (achieved through the Dual JD Program), Pete DeBoer chose to pursue a career in coaching rather than practicing law.

He made the decision to forgo a position with a criminal law firm, opting instead to follow his passion for hockey.

Outside of his professional pursuits, Pete DeBoer shares his life with his wife, Susan and their three children. Their family dynamic includes two sons, each pursuing their own paths in hockey and academics.

Their older son, Jack, is actively involved in the sport, playing for Niagara University. Meanwhile, their youngest son, Matt, has also embraced the game, having played for the College of the Holy Cross.