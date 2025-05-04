Dallas Stars coach Pete Deboer couldn't hide his admiration for Mikko Rantanen's heroics in the series-clinching 4-2 Game 7 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Rantanen, who was acquired by the Stars at the trade deadline earlier this season, took over the game down the stretch, scoring a hat trick and adding an assist to lead Dallas to a 4-2 victory.

Deboer said after the win:

"Yeah, well, he took over. Let's be honest, he took over the series. The last three, four games, he just decided that we were not going to go home, and we were not going to lose. I think it started then. What you witnessed there was special."

Rantanen, a former member of the Avalanche, has been a driving force for the Stars in the playoffs, racking up 12 points in seven games.

"This is the best league in the world against one of the top five teams in the world,"Deboer continued. "What he did there down the stretch was special."

The Stars now move on to face the winner of the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets series, in Game 1 on Sunday.

Mikko Rantanen's take on Stars' comeback win against Colorado

Josh Manson kicked things off with a short-handed goal before Nathan MacKinnon doubled Colorado’s lead early in the third period.

Dallas, though, turned the tide, with Mikko Rantanen scoring twice in quick succession to erase the deficit. Wyatt Johnston then capitalized on a power play opportunity to put the Stars 3-2 ahead.

"No words to describe, you know. The belief in the group, the whole team of ours, you know, there is no quit at any point," Mikko Rantanen said.

"They obviously they got a goal in the first shift of the third, but we just kept going. There was a little chatter on the bench, and we knew we got earn couple of bounces, and we did, big win."

Jake Oettinger had 24 saves for Dallas, while Mackenzie Blackwood backstopped 15 shots in the loss.

After the game, Rantanenshared a heartfelt moment with his former Avalanche teammates, saying:

"They're my brothers. I still love every one of them.”

Mikko Rantanen said that while they were opponents during the series, his former Avalanche teammates remain close friends off the ice, making the post-game moment emotional for him.

