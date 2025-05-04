Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer set a new record following his team’s Game 7 win on Saturday night over the Colorado Avalanche.

DeBoer now holds the mark for most Game 7 wins in all major sports leagues in North America, that is, the NHL, NBA, and MLB. With Saturday night’s win, DeBoer now has nine Game 7 wins. It’s also worth pointing out that DeBoer is 9-0 in Game 7’s.

The Stars were in jeopardy of losing Game 7 to the Avalanche on Saturday night, trailing 2-0 early in the second period. But the Dallas Stars mounted a comeback that led to the club tying the game, and then taking the lead with a power play goal from Wyatt Johnston.

Former Avalanche Mikko Rantanen iced the win, getting his hat trick goal, an empty-netter, to make it a 4-2 win.

The Dallas Stars will now face the winner of the Winnipeg Jets-St. Louis Blues series. That series is another that’s gone the distance, with Game 7 scheduled for Sunday night in Winnipeg.

Looking at Pete DeBoer’s Game 7 coaching record

Pete DeBoer hopes to return to the Stanley Cup Final this season - Source: Imagn

Pete DeBoer is one of the NHL’s most experienced coaches. He’s coached over 1,200 regular-season games and 167 postseason matchups.

The Dallas Stars’ bench boss is 24-21 in 45 playoff games with the Stars. In particular, he’s now 3-0 in Game 7’s with the Stars. In his first season with Dallas, DeBoer and the Stars bounced the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. The following season, the Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights, the defending Stanley Cup champs, in seven games in the first round.

As such, Saturday night’s 4-2 victory marks the second year in a row the Dallas Stars win their first-round series in seven games, and the second year in a row they eliminated the Colorado Avalanche from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Pete DeBoer also led the San Jose Sharks to three Game 7 victories, while two with the Vegas Golden Knights, and one with the New Jersey Devils.

DeBoer is 91-76 in postseason games. For all of his postseason success, DeBoer has never won a Stanley Cup. He led the New Jersey Devils to the Stanley Cup Final in 2012, losing to the LA Kings in six games. He returned to the Stanley Cup final with the San Jose Sharks in 2016, losing in six to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Perhaps this season DeBoer can win it all with the uber-talented squad in Dallas.

