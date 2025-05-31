Stars' Jake Oettinger breaks silence on being pulled early by Pete DeBoer in Game 5 loss to Oilers - "It's embarrassing"

Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger spoke to reporters after the team lost Game 5 to the Edmonton Oilers. The Stars were knocked out of the playoffs after losing 6-3 in Game 5 and a 4-1 series score in the Western Conference Final.
Oettinger was surprised when coach Pete DeBoer pulled him early in the game. He called it embarrassing but said he wants to use the experience to improve.
“I was on the screen a lot more than I should be. I don't know why they kept showing me. Like I haven't moved in half hour. It just sucks. It’s embarrassing. Anytme you get pulled, doesn't matter if it's playoffs or it's regular season, you just want to go right off the ice and crawl into your bed and not talk to anyone.” Oettinger said
In Game 5, Oettinger was taken out after allowing two goals on his first two shots. Casey DeSmith replaced him at 7:09 in the first period. The first goal was a power-play goal by Corey Perry, who was alone in front of the net. The second goal came on a breakaway by Mattias Janmark, who got past the Dallas defense with a good pass.
Jake Oettinger had little chance to stop these goals. Overall, he allowed 16 goals in the series and had a tough time in this postseason. His numbers showed that he was not playing as well as usual.
The Dallas Stars were the No. 2 seed from the West and made it to the conference final for the third year in a row. The Oilers beat them again for the second straight season.
There were several reasons the Stars lost, like a drop in scoring, trouble winning on the road, and goaltending issues. Players like Jamie Benn and Matt Duchene scored a few goals in the playoffs. Mikko Rantanen, who started strong with two hat-tricks, scored only once in the last 10 playoff games.
Peter DeBoer's reason behind pulling goalie Jake Oettinger
Peter DeBoer said he pulled goalie Jake Oettinger early in Game 5 to try to spark the team. Dallas quickly fell behind 2-0, and DeBoer said Oettinger had lost six of seven playoff games against Edmonton. The two early goals on two shots in an elimination game led to the change.
"Any time you pull a goalie, the reasoning's always to try and spark your group," DeBoer said after Game 5. "We give up two (goals) on two (shots) in an elimination game... (the) status quo had not been working. That's a pretty big sample size."
Jake Oettinger played well in the first two rounds but struggled against Edmonton, with an .853 save percentage and 3.93 goals-against average. Oettinger is already signed to an eight-year contract worth $8.25 million per year.
