Stars' Jake Oettinger eyeing Team USA starting goalie spot after outperforming $59,500,000 4 Nations teammate in playoffs 

Jake Oettinger was the Team USA backup goalie during the 4 Nations Face-Off. He didn't play as much, but his eventual goal is to be the starter in the net for the United States.

Throughout the playoffs, the Dallas Stars' netminder has been brilliant and hopes that his performance will lead to more for his country the next time he puts on the red, white, and blue.

Oettinger said after a Stanley Cup Playoffs game.

"Other than winning the Cup, that's my number one goal. Long ways from that, a lot of hockey left, but just trying to get better. I know I have room to grow still, and I can worry about that when it comes."

The Stars' goalie backed up Connor Hellebuyck, the $59.5 million goalie, during the 4 Nations. He was dominant during that tournament, but Hellebuyck has had a disappointing playoff run so far.

The Winnipeg Jets goalie has allowed 11 goals in three games to the Stars. He's also allowed 11 goals from upwards of 30 feet during the playoffs, while Oettinger has been a revelation for Dallas.

The next opportunity on the schedule is the Milan Olympics in 2028, which will feature NHL players. Oettinger is making his case now to be the man, but there's still plenty of time for that to change.

Jake Oettinger vs. Connor Hellebuyck head-to-head

Jake Oettinger and Connor Hellebuyck are two of the top American goalies. Right now, they're in opposite nets as the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets face off in the postseason.

Jake Oettinger has outperformed Connor Hellebuyck (Imagn)

The Stars have a 3-1 lead in the series thanks in no small part to Oettinger's brilliance. He made 31 saves in a 3-1 win on Tuesday. Through the four-game series, he has allowed just eight goals with a .929 save percentage.

On the other side of the ice, Hellebuyck has allowed 11 goals for an .887 save percentage and has performed far worse than expected all postseason for the Jets.

Hellebuyck was also benched during the series with the St. Louis Blues. He has been pulled from the ice a few times amid a torrid run of form that has followed him into the second round.

