Stars' Jake Oettinger makes his thoughts extremely clear on NHL's EBUG changes under new CBA

Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger shared his opinion on the NHL’s new rule about emergency backup goalies. Starting in the 2026-27 season, every team must travel with a third goalie, and Oettinger believes this change is good for long-term goalie health.“This is a long time coming,” Oettinger said on Friday, via The Athletic. “I think longevity-wise it could help goalies stay healthy, and goalies play longer into their career.”The Stars have Casey DeSmith and Remi Poirier as Oettinger's backup.Oettinger explained that rest days are not always restful. Sometimes, when he’s not playing, he still has hard morning skates, which are often with players who are not in the lineup.“You’re backing up because they want to give you rest,” Oettinger said. &quot;But then if you’re getting killed at morning skate, you’re like, ‘Did I actually get rest, or am I just as tired as if I played in a game?’”He highlighted it takes a lot of time to prepare his body before stepping on the ice.“It takes me half an hour to get my body ready to feel like I won’t hurt myself,” Oettinger said.Oettinger added that extra work adds up over the season and affects both the body and mind.Some fans are unhappy about losing the EBUG story, where regular people get a chance to play. However, Oettinger is focused on goalie health and sees this new rule as smart and necessary.“There’s a lot more warming up,” Oettinger said. “The cumulative buildup of all of that preparation and the cumulative tax that takes on your body and on your mind throughout the course of a season can be pretty big when you add it all up at the end.”Oettinger has played five full seasons with Dallas. In the 2024-25 regular season, he had 36 wins and a .909 save percentage. In the playoffs, he played 18 games and earned nine wins. He is the Stars’ go-to goalie when it comes to important games.Peter DeBoer's decision to pull Jake Oettinger led to a coaching change in DallasJake Oettinger spoke on May 31 after being pulled early in Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers.“It sucks,&quot; Oettinger said, via Dallas News' Lia Assimakopoulos. &quot;It’s embarrassing.”The Stars were down 2-0 when Pete DeBoer replaced him with Casey DeSmith. Oettinger said he wanted to use the moment as motivation to improve. Dallas fired Peter DeBoer on June 6 and hired Glen Gulutzan as its new coach.Oettinger finished the playoffs with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. Against Edmonton, he struggled with a 3.93 GAA and .853 save percentage.