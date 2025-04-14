Stars' Mikko Rantanen in awe of Alex Ovechkin as ‘40-year old’ broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goal record

Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen shared his thoughts and feelings about Alex Ovechkin becoming the NHL’s all-time leading goal-scorer. The Finnish forward opened up on his admiration for the Washington Capitals left wing, his turbulent trades this season and other topics in an interview with Travis Tyler that was posted on YouTube.

“It's remarkable, you know, to score and to catch one of Gretzky's records,” Rantanen said on Monday, via Hockey on Fanatics View. “You know, I don't think if any other record will be caught anytime. So a couple years back nobody thought that he would even be close to that. But, you know, it's crazy — the longevity that he's been doing, the goal scoring. You know, he's 40 years old this year, and he's still scoring over 40 goals. It's remarkable.”

Rantanen has five goals and 12 assists in 18 games with Dallas. He faced a lot of uncertainty after contract renewal talks broke down with the Colorado Avalanche and they traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes in January. Rantanen didn’t look settled with the Canes, refusing to sign a long-term deal and scoring only two goals and six points in 13 games with the team. He was traded to the Stars before the trade deadline closed and signed an eight-year $96 million contract.

In contrast, Ovechkin has scored 43 goals in 63 games this season for the Capitals, despite missing 16 games with a broken fibula. The Russian forward scored his 896th goal during the Capitals' 4-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. Ovechkin spoke to reporters about the team’s loss after the game.

“I think we played a solid two periods,” Ovechkin said, via NHL.com. “We had plenty of chances, but I think on some nights you just can’t score. Lots of positive moments. We’ll take it and move on.”

Alex Ovechkin and Mikko Rantanen will both feature in the playoffs

The Washington Capitals and Dallas Stars have both secured playoff berths. However, they will only face off against each other deep in the postseason, given their positions and locations.

Ovechkin will be looking to extend his goals record and will be hoping that the Capitals will break the jinx of an early playoff exit this season.

Rantanen and Dallas will face his former team, the Colorado Avalanche, in the first round. The Stars defeated the Avs in the second round of the playoffs last season, but Colorado has edged this season’s series 3-2.

