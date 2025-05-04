The Colorado Avalanche’s postseason came to an end after a 4-2 Game 7 loss to Mikko Rantanen and the Dallas Stars, who advanced to the next round with the series-clinching win on Saturday.

Rantanen, who was traded from the Avalanche to the Hurricanes and then to the Stars at the trade deadline this season, played a major role in eliminating his former team.

Rantanen delivered a hat trick in the decisive game against his former team to secure the win. After the game, he had an emotional encounter with his former Avalanche teammates during the post-series handshake line.

After the game, Rantanen said about embracing his ex-teammates:

"They're my brothers. I still love every one of them. Obviously we were enemies in the series on the ice, but they're my dear friends off the ice. So it was emotional, and I love every one of them."

Josh Manson put Colorado ahead with a short-handed goal, and Nathan MacKinnon then scored on a delayed penalty to lead 2-0 early in the third.

But momentum shifted quickly as Mikko Rantanen took charge, netting his first goal five minutes into the period to make it 2-1, then scoring again just two minutes later to even things up at 2-2.

Wyatt Johnston then scored a power play goal at 12:36 of the third period to give 3-2 lead. Rantanen's hat trick came at an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Mikko Rantanen on Stars' 4-2 win against Avalanche

Jake Oettinger came up big at the net with 24 saves, anchoring the Stars to victory. Meanwhile, Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 15 stops in the losing effort.

Mikko Rantanen expressed belief in his team's resilience, saying:

"No words to describe, you know. The belief in the group, the whole team of ours, you know, there is no quit at any point."

"They obviously they got a goal in the first shift of the third, but we just kept going, there was a little chatter on the bench and we knew we got earn couple of bounces and we did, big win," Rantanen said.

Dallas will face the winner of the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets series, which will be decided in a pivotal Game 7 between the Central Division foes on Sunday.

