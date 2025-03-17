Dallas Stars winger Mikko Rantanen shared his thoughts after playing in Colorado for the first time since his trade. The Finnish forward was dealt to the Stars on trade deadline day by the Carolina Hurricanes, with whom he had a brief 13-game stint.

Before that, the Avalanche had sent Rantanen to the Hurricanes in a three-team blockbuster trade also involving the Chicago Blackhawks. According to reports, Rantanen was upset and caught off guard when he learned about the trade from the Avalanche.

Days after his trade to the Stars, Rantanen returned to Ball Arena for the first time and received a standing ovation and loud chants during a tribute from the home crowd.

After the game, Mikko Rantanen reflected on his emotional return to Colorado.

"You know, different for sure, and emotional being on this side," he said. "First time, especially, you know, it’s always going to be the most emotional. And obviously, the video and reception from the fans—you know, never, ever forget that. The fans had my back for 10 years, so it means a lot. So, thank you."

"Well, I had a feeling. You know, usually, that’s how it goes, right? Yeah, it was great. The fans’ reaction was great. So thankful for that."

Mikko Rantanen was drafted No. 10 by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2015 NHL draft. He played 619 games with the Avalanche before being traded.

Mikko Rantanen registers a point in return to Colorado

On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime at Ball Arena.

Jason Robertson opened the scoring for the Stars, putting them ahead at 4:10 of the first period. Martin Necas tied it for the Avalanche with a power-play goal at 14:09.

In the second period, Valeri Nichushkin gave Colorado a 2-1 lead at 6:24, and Jonathan Drouin extended the Avalanche's advantage to 3-1 heading into the final period.

However, the Stars clawed their way back in the third period. Mavrik Bourque made it 3-2 at 14:12, and just 30 seconds later, Matt Duchene tied the game 3-3, forcing overtime.

Cale Makar sealed the victory for Colorado, scoring the game-winner just 34 seconds into the extra period. Rantanen recorded an assist for Dallas, bringing his season tally to 74 points in his return to Colorado.

