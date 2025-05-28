Stars' Mikko Rantanen, Tyler Seguin frustrated yet hopeful after Oilers push them to brink of playoff elimination 

The Dallas Stars are now one loss away from elimination after a 4-1 defeat to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4. The Stars trail 3-1 in the Western Conference finals and know the pressure is on heading into Game 5.
In the postgame media press conference, Mikko Rantanen said the team had another strong start but couldn’t score first, which has been a problem in the series. He compared it to the second period in Game 3, where they created chances but still gave up the first goal.
"The start of the game again — it reminded me of the second period in Game 3 where we were on them, creating chances almost every shift, and they still somehow get the first goal,” Rantanen said. “That's the frustrating part. But this is not the time of year to get frustrated. Just got to reset and go back at it."
Despite the loss, Rantanen said the team needs to stay focused and reset. He believes there is still a chance to turn things around with the next game at home:
"It's time to reset again. It's not over until somebody wins four games. Now we go home ice. Now it's just one game at a time.
Tyler Seguin shared similar thoughts. He admitted there’s frustration, but also excitement about playing in front of their home fans:
“There’s a little anger right now and then there’s excitement too. Get to go back home in front of our fans and break out a little bit here.”
The Stars must win Game 5 to keep their season alive.
Stars coach points to missed shots, special teams after Game 4 loss
The Dallas Stars lost to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday. Edmonton took a 1-0 lead in the first period with Leon Draisaitl’s power-play goal.
Dallas tied it 1-1 in the second period when Jason Robertson scored on the power play. Corey Perry responded quickly, scoring another power-play goal to make it 2-1. In the third period, Kasperi Kapanen and Adam Henrique sealed the win with empty-net goals.
Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said his team failed to capitalize on early chances and didn’t get the needed penalty kills.
“A little bit of the same story, just can’t get that lead,” DeBoer said via NHL.com. “I loved our first period even though we had, I think, 15 missed shots. So, we’ve got to make it a little bit tougher and make sure we’re hitting nets in those situations. But really, to play a period like that and not get out even or up, you’re actually down a goal, is a tough spot."
Game 5 will be played at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. Edmonton is one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season.
