Stars' Peter DeBoer, Jamie Benn don't take kindly to Darnell Nurse's slash that led to Roope Hintz's injury 

The Dallas Stars were not pleased with the penalty decision after Roope Hintz was injured in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Edmonton Oilers. Hintz left early in the third period after a slash from Darnell Nurse. The slash happened as Hintz stood in front of the Oilers’ net and gave Nurse a shove.

Nurse turned around and slashed Hintz on the lower leg, who subsequently went down and stayed on the ice for a few minutes. He was helped off without putting weight on his left leg and did not return.

Expand Tweet

Officials reviewed the play for a major penalty in the end, and they gave Darnell Nurse a two-minute minor for slashing. Stars head coach Peter DeBoer questioned the call, saying if Connor McDavid had left the ice like that, it would have been called a five-minute major.

Trending

“Does anyone in this room think that if Connor McDavid gets carried off the ice like that, that it’s not a five-minute major?” DeBoer questioned postgame.

Expand Tweet

Captain Jamie Benn also shared his thoughts on the hit by Darnell Nurse. He said the team didn’t like the play and wondered what would happen if McDavid was injured like that.

"We didn't like it. If that was McDavid walking down the tunnel, I would like to see the result of that," Benn said via The Athletic's Mark Lazerus on X/Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Roope Hintz had played 12:08 and recorded three shots on goal before leaving. He had five goals and six assists in 14 playoff games. There was no update on his condition after the game.

The Oilers won 3-0 to tie the series 1-1, and Game 3 will be played on Sunday in Edmonton.

Apart from hit by Darnell Nurse and 2 other plays, Oilers played a disciplined game

The Edmonton Oilers bounced back in Game 2 after a disappointing loss in Game 1. In the first game, the Oilers led 3-1 entering the third period. But they gave up five goals, including three on the power play, and lost 6-3. Their penalty kill struggled, and Dallas took advantage.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, and forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored and added an assist. Still, it was not enough to stop the Stars' comeback.

Game 2 was much better for Edmonton, and they stayed out of the penalty box and played a cleaner game. They served a total of six minutes (three minor), the first one by Corey Perry, the second by Darnell Nurse and the third by Vasily Podkolzin.

Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for his third shutout of the playoffs. Nugent-Hopkins scored again and had an assist. Brett Kulak and Connor Brown also scored for the Oilers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama