Stars rookie discloses Connor McDavid's "classy" comment in handshake line

Dallas Stars rookie Logan Stankoven revealed Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid's "classy" comment in the handshake line after the Western Conference Final.

After the Stars were eliminated by the Oilers in six games, a viral image circulated showing McDavid whispering in Stankoven's ear during the handshake line.

The Stars rookie told RadioNLNews that McDavid praised his performance.

"He just kind of said, 'Hey, you're a great player,'" explained Stankoven. "'We have a lot of respect for you.' I mean, it's pretty quick, but I thought that was pretty cool and classy of him. He didn't need to say anything like that. He could have just shook my hand and kept going.

"For me, it makes me give him more respect, and obviously got to play him hard, but I think at the same time, it's a guy that you kind of look up to growing up and when he says something to you like that it's pretty cool," Stankoven added.

Logan Stankoven was drafted No. 47 overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2021 NHL draft. The 21-year-old rookie forward made his debut in the Stars' 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in February.

Stankoven ended his rookie season by accumulating 14 points through six goals and eight assists in 24 games. In his debut playoff experience, the 21-year-old forward garnered eight points through three goals and five assists in 19 games.

Connor McDavid and Oilers find themselves in a do-or-die situation

McDavid made it to the Stanley Cup final for the first time since being drafted first overall by the Oilers in 2016.

However, with heavy defeats in the first two games of the Cup final, the Oilers find themselves in a do-or-die situation against the formidable Florida Panthers.

According to the NHL, 91% of teams have gone on to win the Stanley Cup after securing the first two games of the final. The Boston Bruins are the last team to win after going 2-0 down. They did so in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Edmonton Oilers must win the next two games at home to defy expectations and bounce back in the series. Game 3 is on Thursday in Edmonton.

