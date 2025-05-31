Stars' Roope Hintz drops scary revelation about his injury after getting slashed by Oilers' Darnell Nurse

Dallas forward Roope Hintz revealed that he had a fractured foot from a slash by Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse. The news came two days after the Oilers beat the Stars in five games and ended the series on Thursday.
Robert Tiffin of Dallas News shared the update on X.
“Roope Hintz confirms that his foot was fractured after the slash by Darnell Nurse,” Tiffin tweeted on Saturday.
Lia Assimakopoulos, also from Dallas News, shared Tiffin’s post on X.
“I guess, it’s finally settled that he didn’t flop,” Assimakopoulos tweeted.
She added that Pete DeBoer had no other injury updates, and Stars general manager Jim Nill will talk to members of the media soon to provide more details.
The slash happened early in the third period of Game 2 on May 23. Hintz and Nurse were fighting battling the Oilers’ net, and after Hintz cross-checked Nurse in the back, Nurse hit him near the ankle with his stick.
The Edmonton captain received a five-minute major penalty, but it was lowered to a minor after a video review. Dallas coach Pete DeBoer was unhappy with the decision, saying that if it happened to Connor McDavid, it would've been a five-minute major.
“Does anyone in this room think that if Connor McDavid gets carried off the ice like that, that it’s not a five minute major?" DeBoer said on May 23. "That’s my answer to your question.”
Hintz missed Game 3 (Sunday) but played in Games 4 (Tuesday) and 5 (Thursday). He scored a goal in the Stars’ 6-3 loss in Game 5. Despite the injury, Hintz finished the playoffs with 12 points in 17 games.
During the regular season, Hintz scored 28 goals and had 39 assists, fourth in team scoring with 67 points. He has played 468 regular-season games in his career.
Hintz was picked in the second round in 2015. His best season was in 2022-23 when he scored 37 goals and had 38 assists.
Roope Hintz’s power-play goal was not enough as Dallas falls in conference final
On Thursday, Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said he was proud of his team’s playoff effort, as it showed resilience in beating tough teams in the first two rounds. However, he was also disappointed that the Dallas Stars could not play better against the Edmonton Oilers. He added that they must think about how to improve in the summer.
“I’m really proud. And I’m also disappointed that we didn’t find another level,” DeBoer said, via NHL.com.
Roope Hintz scored a power-play goal in the second period of Game 5 to make the score 3-2. Despite their fight, Dallas lost 6-3 and were eliminated in the conference final for the third consecutive year.
