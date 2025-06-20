Stars' Tyler Seguin and Jake Oettinger heartbroken after Mason Marchment's trade to Kraken

The Dallas Stars traded Mason Marchment to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. Dallas received a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick in return for the forward.
Soon after the trade was announced, Stars alternate captain Tyler Seguin posted a throwback photo on his Instagram story with Marchment. In the picture, both were wearing Stars tees, and Seguin added heartbroken emojis and a good luck message for his former teammate.
“💔❤️ my guy. Good luck 🐙 @mush_27,” read the caption of the story.
Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger also posted an emotional carousel of pictures featuring special snaps with Marchment. In the caption, he wrote:
“💔 love you @mush__27”
Mason Marchment had one year left on his contract with a $4.5 million cap hit. The Stars reportedly moved him to make salary space after signing Matt Duchene. This concludes Marchment’s three-season stint in Dallas.
Brandon Montour’s wife reacts to Mason Marchment trade
Brandon Montour and Mason Marchment are teammates again now that Marchment has been traded to the Seattle Kraken. The two previously played together for the Florida Panthers during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 NHL seasons.
After the trade was announced, Montour’s wife, Ryian, shared the Seattle Kraken’s Instagram post about acquiring Marchment on her own stories. In the caption, she added:
“There are no words,” followed by two crying emojis, “My heart is complete,” and tagged Marchment’s wife Lexi.
After the trade was finalized on Thursday night, Seattle Kraken general manager Jason Botterill also shared his thoughts about acquiring Mason Marchment. Botterill explained that Marchment’s playoff experience with the Dallas Stars makes him a strong addition, and the team is excited to have a player of his level join their side.
“Mason adds an important skillset to our roster,” he said. “He’s a veteran player who brings a combination of size, skill and toughness. Mason knows what it takes to win, having been part of deep postseason runs with the Stars. We’re excited to have him join our group.”
“He’s been in three conference finals in a row,” Botterill added. “He knows the intensity of playoff hockey.”
Botterill sees him as someone who brings both the strength the side is looking for and the added bonus of size. Marchment also has offensive value as he scored 44 goals over the last two seasons, including 22 this past season, despite missing time.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama