Stars' Tyler Seguin and Jake Oettinger heartbroken after Mason Marchment's trade to Kraken

The Dallas Stars traded Mason Marchment to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. Dallas received a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick in return for the forward.

Soon after the trade was announced, Stars alternate captain Tyler Seguin posted a throwback photo on his Instagram story with Marchment. In the picture, both were wearing Stars tees, and Seguin added heartbroken emojis and a good luck message for his former teammate.

“💔❤️ my guy. Good luck 🐙 @mush_27,” read the caption of the story.

via Instagram/@tseguin

Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger also posted an emotional carousel of pictures featuring special snaps with Marchment. In the caption, he wrote:

Trending

“💔 love you @mush__27”

Mason Marchment had one year left on his contract with a $4.5 million cap hit. The Stars reportedly moved him to make salary space after signing Matt Duchene. This concludes Marchment’s three-season stint in Dallas.

Brandon Montour’s wife reacts to Mason Marchment trade

Brandon Montour and Mason Marchment are teammates again now that Marchment has been traded to the Seattle Kraken. The two previously played together for the Florida Panthers during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 NHL seasons.

After the trade was announced, Montour’s wife, Ryian, shared the Seattle Kraken’s Instagram post about acquiring Marchment on her own stories. In the caption, she added:

“There are no words,” followed by two crying emojis, “My heart is complete,” and tagged Marchment’s wife Lexi.

via Instagram /@ryiann

After the trade was finalized on Thursday night, Seattle Kraken general manager Jason Botterill also shared his thoughts about acquiring Mason Marchment. Botterill explained that Marchment’s playoff experience with the Dallas Stars makes him a strong addition, and the team is excited to have a player of his level join their side.

“Mason adds an important skillset to our roster,” he said. “He’s a veteran player who brings a combination of size, skill and toughness. Mason knows what it takes to win, having been part of deep postseason runs with the Stars. We’re excited to have him join our group.”

“He’s been in three conference finals in a row,” Botterill added. “He knows the intensity of playoff hockey.”

Botterill sees him as someone who brings both the strength the side is looking for and the added bonus of size. Marchment also has offensive value as he scored 44 goals over the last two seasons, including 22 this past season, despite missing time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama