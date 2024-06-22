"Start casting the Kait statue": NHL fans react as Playboy model & viral Oilers fan Kait attends Game 6

Edmonton Oilers have finally forced the Game 7 against Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. This comeback is special as they were down 3-0 after the first three games of the series. However, as Connor McDavid said, "Those things just happen."

Interestingly, the Oilers tied the series 3-3 with a 5-1 win in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals in the presence of their viral fan girl.

This fan, Kait, went viral after her act in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on Friday (May 31). The game was conducted at American Airlines Center. After that game, she was cast by Playboy for one of their latest photoshoots.

She was once again seen enjoying the crucial Game 6 in the arena with Spittin Chiclets hosts around, especially analyst Paul Bissonnette.

Spittin Chiclets shared a post with the caption:

"THIS BUILDING IS GOING TO EXPLODE"

NHL fans soon joined in the comment section to share their thoughts.

"Start casting the Kait statue," a fan said since the Oilers won in her presence.

"Jesus RA dial it back a couple notches buddy," a fan said, mentioning SC host Rear Admiral.

"Never been happier to be wrong about a win prediction eh biz," a fan remarked.

Here are some more reactions from X:

"Kait is worth more than the Stanley Cup!!" a fan said.

"Vancouver Canuck fan here and i am really pulling for the Panthers. Hate the Oilers and the Flames 🔥. Don’t get me started with the fricken Leafs or the Habs. The one Canadian team I would cheer for is the Jets," another fan said.

"BIZ ABOUT TO EXPLODE!!!! ABSOLUTELY UNHINGED I LOVE IT," a fan exclaimed.

More about Edmonton Oilers' viral girl Kait

Kait recently gained fame as the 'Oilers girl'. Her actions in the game against the Dallas Stars quickly made her a viral sensation. Her popularity has been growing ever since. Playboy featured Kait, calling her Edmonton's good luck charm. They shared a social media post and noted her support for the team.

Kait addressed her critics in a social media video. In it, she said people will always have negative opinions. She acknowledged her actions at the game and expressed her indifference to the criticism.

Some fans see her as bringing good luck to Edmonton. The team was down 3-0 before she attended Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Whether she is a good luck charm or not, Edmonton fans would love the fact that they are winning.