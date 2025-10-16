Steve Yzerman makes feelings known on HC Todd McLellan's meltdown after Red Wings' season opener

In the Detroit Red Wings’ home opener at Little Caesars Arena, the team suffered a 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, marked by defensive lapses, turnovers, and what coach Todd McLellan called “self-inflicted” errors.

Fans booed the team off the ice, and McLellan responded with a fiery post-game tirade, demanding better execution and mental toughness, particularly from veteran players.

On NHL on TNT, when Paul Bissonnette asked GM Steve Yzerman about McLellan’s first game meltdown, Yzerman said:

"I didn't even read him actually. I know, I mean, if you watched the game, we played very poorly, very sloppy. And the one thing about Todd, he's direct, and he speaks his mind. He doesn't hold back. He lets everybody know where they stand. So, we just said after that, we expect more from our team."

In the wake of their disappointing home opener loss to the Habs, the Red Wings have rebounded with three consecutive wins, improving to 3-1-0 and securing six points to sit atop the Atlantic Division standings.

Detroit Red Wings win third straight game after defeating Florida Panthers

On Thursday, the Red Wings increased their winning streak to three games after defeating the Florida Panthers 4-1 at Little Caesars Arena.

Mason Appleton opened the scoring for the Red Wings, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead at 2:09 of the first period. Patrick Kane extended the lead to 2-0 at 9:36 with a power-play goal.

“I’m just trying to play simple, fast hockey,” said Appleton via NHL.com. “I don’t change my game when I go to the first line. I work hard and try to get into good positions.”

Brad Marchand, the lone scorer for the Panthers, cut the deficit to 2-1 before the third period. The Red Wings sealed the 4-1 victory with two empty-net goals in the third period, scored by Appleton and Michael Rasmussen.

The Red Wings host the Tampa Bay Lightning next at Little Caesars Arena on Friday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

