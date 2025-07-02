Steven Lorentz speaks out on signing 3-year contract extension with Maple Leafs - "Was a little bit stressed there"

On Monday, forward Steven Lorentz signed a three-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The deal carries an average annual value of $1.35 million.

Lorentz spoke about the signing on Wednesday's episode of "The Leafs Nation" podcast.

"I was a little bit stressed there, I wanted to enjoy my long weekend a little bit more, but I was waiting by the phone for that phone call, but finally it came on Monday," Lorentz said.

"I'm so excited. Three years. It's the longest contract that I've signed. I'm just proud and happy that the Leafs have shown faith in me to give me that extension."

Last season, Lorentz played 80 games for the Maple Leafs. He scored eight goals and had 11 assists. In the playoffs, he added two assists in 13 games. He gave steady effort throughout the year.

Lorentz is 6-foot-4 and brings size to the team. He has played 310 NHL games with Toronto, Florida, San Jose and Carolina. He won the Stanley Cup with Florida in 2024.

General manager Brad Treliving wants the team to be tougher. Keeping Lorentz supports that plan.

The Maple Leafs have a history of exiting early in the playoffs, and this season, they once again lost in Round 2 to the Florida Panthers. They started well, winning the first two games. But they lost four of the next five games.

The team struggled to score in the last games. They managed only four goals in the final four matchups. Toronto has now lost seven straight Game 7s since 2004. They have not reached the conference finals since 2002.

Steven Lorentz was looking for a long-term deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Steven Lorentz wanted a long-term deal with the Maple Leafs. He wanted to play his whole career in Toronto.

"What I wanted more than anything was just the longevity," Lorentz said, according to NHL.com. ... "Just being able to wear the Leaf with pride and play at home with friends and family. ..."

Lorentz said wearing the Leafs jersey made him proud, and he wants to help bring a Stanley Cup to the city. The contract took time, but he is happy that it is done, and he can now focus on preparing for next season.

