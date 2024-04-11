Anaheim Ducks forward Alex Killorn recently commented on former teammate Steven Stamkos’ future with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Killorn played with Stamkos on the Lightning for eleven seasons, winning two Stanley Cups together.

When asked about his former teammates’ future in Tampa, Killorn told The Athletic:

"I think if he could choose, he would stay... Everyone has a certain amount of pride. He’s going to be a Hall of Famer. At a certain point, if they don’t want you, he won’t want to stay."

The remarks underscore the seeming lack of will the Bolts have shown in negotiating a contract extension with their current captain. Steven Stamkos, 34, is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA). According to CapFriendly, Stamkos’ salary cap hit is $8.5 million.

With the Lightning under tight cap pressure, questions surround whether they can afford to extend Stamkos. Tampa has several key UFAs this summer, including Anthony Duclair and Tyler Motte, and with less than a million dollars in cap space at the moment, there is little cap space to spare.

Will Stamkos take a pay cut to stay in Tampa? That is uncertain at this point. If he believes the Lightning wants him to stay, they may work something out. However, as it stands, there appears to be little interest from the Bolts.

Perhaps it’s just a question of both sides working a deal out during the summer. One thing is certain. If Steven Stamkos wants to stay in Tampa, he will. Killorn knows that very well.

Resigning Steven Stamkos Would Be in Everyone’s Best Interest

Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois has stated that the team intends to keep their captain in South Florida. The club hopes Steven Stamkos will finish his career in a Lightning uniform. Earlier this season, BriseBois said that keeping Stamkos would be:

"In everyone’s best interest."

He’s right about that. It would benefit not only the club, which remains competitive but the fanbase that has come to love their captain.

With most of their stars locked up, the Lightning don’t have pressing concerns beyond Stamkos. Plus, the possibility of the cap going up next season could offer the Lightning some wiggle room.

Unfortunately, BriseBois has a track record of sacrificing key pieces due to cap constraints. For instance, the team shipped out Ryan McDonagh a few days after the 2022 season.

Does this mean that Tampa Bay management is prepared to let Stamkos walk? Not necessarily. But they will if they have no choice, as BriseBois stated regarding the McDonagh trade.

Hopefully, Stamkos and the Lightning can work things out this summer, as getting an extension done would certainly be in everyone’s best interest. Letting Stamkos ride off into the sunset would leave a bad impression on the Lightning organization.