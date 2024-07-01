Steven Stamkos pens emotional farewell message for Lightning fans following Predators move

A 16 year journey comes to an end as Steven Stamkos waves goodbye to Tampa Bay Lightning, following an announcement of his move to the Nashville Predators. The Canadian forward has enjoyed a long and illustrious career with the Lightnings, scoring 552 goals and 582 assists in 1082 games, and winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

Steven Stamkos took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his feelings regarding his eventual move away from Tampa Bay.

"Thank you Tampa ❤️❤️. I don’t have the words yet ….. I will soon. It’s still too early to process. Just wanted everyone to know how thankful we are for 16 years as a bolt. My family and I are excited for the next chapter," Stamkos posted on X.

The Nashville Predators have announced the signing of Steven Stamkos on a four-year deal worth $32 Million.

The Predators have made a statement signing that could bring them closer to getting their hands on the coveted Stanley Cup in the 2024-25 season.

What will Steven Stamkos add to the Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators have gotten their hands on one of the most experienced forwards the NHL has to offer. Given their current predicament of not having a Stanley Cup and not making it to to the Stanley Cup finals in the last five years, the Predators could benefit from the experience of a player who has played the game and won all of its glory.

Stamkos will not only add experience to the roster but knowledge of how to approach important games, which will be crucial if the Predators advance to the knockout stages of the 2024-25 NHL season.

Steven Stamkos contributed 81 points in the 2023-24 campaign for the Tampa Bay Lighting playing 79 games across the campaign. Despite having experienced players like Josi and Nyquist on their roster, Stamkos looks like the final piece of the puzzle for the Predators in their campaign to reach the Stanley Cup Finals next season.

It will be interesting to see how Stamkos accommodates himself to a new side for the first time in 16 years.

