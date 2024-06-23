Connor McDavid and the Oilers are now one win away from being Stanley Cup Champions. Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos recently shared that the Oilers captain had reached out to him last summer when they were practicing together in Toronto.

While speaking with The Athletic, the two-time Stanley Cup champion mentioned that McDavid wanted to hear his experiences of winning the Stanley Cup. The two captains discussed insights on what it took to achieve the ultimate glory.

“He [McDavid] even approached me to have conversations about my experiences when we won the Cup and what it took and things of that nature,” said Steven Stamkos.

Stamkos praised Connor McDavid’s desire to win and pointed out the player’s competitive drive. He said:

“He is all about winning and the passion and drive to be the best to help his team win a Cup. It’s so impressive how competitive he is in every aspect. He always wants to win — in the gym, or scrimmages, or games.”

“If there is a player to will his team back from a 0-3 hole, it’s him!” Steven Stamkos added.

The Lightning captain believes that if the Oilers can clinch the Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers coming back from the 3-0 deficit, it would be because of Connor McDavid.

Wayne Gretzky had predicted Connor McDavid’s Stanley Cup win

It is not just Steven Stamkos who believes McDavid can become a Stanley Cup champion. Earlier in 2020, NHL great Wayne Gretzky had predicted that the Oilers’ captain was destined for Cup glory.

In an interview with GQ Sports, McDavid had asked the Oilers legend to share what it felt like winning in Edmonton. In response, Gretzky mentioned that the feeling was 'over the top' and also told McDavid that he too would win the Stanley Cup.

“So when you guys do win–and you will win the Stanley Cup–the feeling is just over the top,” Wayne Gretzky said.

“And you worked your whole life to do that because even at a young age, you probably said, ‘Oh, Connor McDavid scored overtime, game seven. I got the winning goal.’... But when you actually lift the Cup, it's pretty special. You will lift it one day, you’re too good,” he added.

As for now, the Oilers have managed to force Game 7 coming back with three back-to-back wins in the series. If they do manage to take the trophy home on Monday, Edmonton and Connor McDavid will become the first side to come back from a 3-0 deficit since the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942.