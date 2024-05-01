Steven Stamkos speaks out on his next contract, future with Lightning 

The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered a disappointing end to their season, being eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs in a 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 on Monday.

With the season over, Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has not signed a contract extension as of yet, as his current eight-year, $68 million extension signed in 2016 is set to expire.

Stamkos spoke out on what factors will be important to him in negotiating his next deal.

“I think, at the end of the day, winning is still what fuels me. Being a big part of that culture fuels me," Stamkos said.

"Obviously, certain things have changed now. I have an amazing young family that has put roots down in this city and I really enjoy living here and playing here. From that perspective, the decision is more than just me now."

"There's different factors than there were last time (I was at the end of my contract), but nothing's really changed in terms of my mindset and where I wanted to be and play and that was here. That certainly hasn't changed," the 34-year-old center added.

Stamkos has spent his entire 14-year NHL career with Tampa Bay, having been taken first overall by the Lightning in the 2008 draft. He has been a key player with the franchise, guiding them to consecutive Stanley Cup victories in 2020 and 2021.

Stamkos ranks third all-time in Lightning postseason scoring with 101 points (50 goals, 51 assists) in 127 playoff games.

Stamkos contributed five goals and one assist during this playoff. In the regular season, he notched 81 points (40 goals, 41 assists) over 77 games. In his NHL career, Stamkos scored 1,137 points (555 goals and 582 assists) in 1,082 games.

Lightning GM discusses Steven Stamkos’ pending free agency

Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois says re-signing captain Steven Stamkos is his top priority this offseason.

"It is obviously a priority to see if we can get this done... I am very hopeful," BriseBois told media, per NHL.com's Gabby Shirley.

BriseBois briefly met with Stamkos after the Lightning were eliminated in Game 5 against the Panthers. He has also been in contact with Stamkos' agent to start contract negotiations.

"Obviously, Steven Stamkos needs a contract and we want him a part of that group. You all saw, from the trade deadline on, Stammer elevated his level of play, which was incredible to see," BriseBois said.

BriseBois praised Stamkos' on-ice leadership down the stretch and in the playoffs.

"The aim is for him to continue to play on a contending Tampa Bay Lightning team going forward," the GM added.

Retaining their captain Steven Stamkos is the Lightning's top priority, as BriseBois mentioned. It remains to be seen how soon the contract is inked on pen and paper.