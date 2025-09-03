"Still feels late," "Should be a 72-game season": NHL fans react as league moves to 84-game schedule in 2026-27, season to start earlier

The NHL and NHLPA (Players’ Association) signed a new contract extension in July. It begins September 16, 2026, and ends September 15, 2030. The current CBA will expire on September 15 next year. Both sides agreed to the new changes, and it was a sign of stability.A key change in the new schedule is that the regular season will increase from 82 to 84 games. Insider, Pierre LeBrun, reported it on X:&quot;As reported before but now the NHL has started to put it together, the regular season will begin in late September for 2026-27 and Cup awarded mid June. Pre-season shortened and regular season extended to 84 games.&quot;Soon, it drew responses from fans on social media.&quot;Mid June still feels late.&quot; One fan wrote.BLOCKXS.COM @blockxsLINK@PierreVLeBrun Mid June still feels late&quot;Should be a 72 game season.” Another fan said.DG Videos @Cheery_LifeLINK@PierreVLeBrun Should be a 72 game season&quot;On the plus side, if the NHL keeps adding games the Sabres might finally get to 90 points&quot; a fan joked, referring to Buffalo Sabres' 14 season long playoff drought, failing to reach 90 points or more.Some fans support more games, whereas others believe the calendar is already too long.&quot;84 games? Wth. Should be shortened. 70 Max and prorate the salaries.&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Mid-June is still too long and no one wants an extra two games of meaningless hockey before the playoffs start.&quot; another fan mentioned.&quot;The NHL is so reliant on gate revenue right now that it's never going to happen but the ideal length of the regular season is 60-70 games. 82 is already too many, nevermind 84. I'd make it 62 so we do away with divisions and everyone plays everyone else 2x. + Cup awarded in May&quot; a fan proposed.NHL's 84-game schedule could wear down top players.Earlier in July, Paul Pidutti of Daily Faceoff raised concerns about an 84-game season. He said star players like Connor McDavid already face a heavy schedule. McDavid has played 164 regular-season games and 53 playoff games in two years. He also joined the 4 Nations Face-Off and will play in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.&quot;With international play now slated as part of the league’s bi-annual calendar, do we need to drain the top guys further?&quot; Pidutti questioned, via Daily Faceoff.Extra games may reduce performance and risk injuries. The NHL tried 84 games before, in the early 1990s, but that didn't stay for long, and the league returned to 82 games. So it will be interesting to see how it plays out this time.