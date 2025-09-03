  • home icon
  • NHL
  • "Still feels late," "Should be a 72-game season": NHL fans react as league moves to 84-game schedule in 2026-27, season to start earlier

"Still feels late," "Should be a 72-game season": NHL fans react as league moves to 84-game schedule in 2026-27, season to start earlier

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Sep 03, 2025 17:07 GMT
2025 Stanley Cup Final - Media Day - Source: Getty
NHL fans debate NHL's upcoming 84 game season schedule (Source: Getty)

The NHL and NHLPA (Players’ Association) signed a new contract extension in July. It begins September 16, 2026, and ends September 15, 2030. The current CBA will expire on September 15 next year. Both sides agreed to the new changes, and it was a sign of stability.

Ad

A key change in the new schedule is that the regular season will increase from 82 to 84 games. Insider, Pierre LeBrun, reported it on X:

"As reported before but now the NHL has started to put it together, the regular season will begin in late September for 2026-27 and Cup awarded mid June. Pre-season shortened and regular season extended to 84 games."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Soon, it drew responses from fans on social media.

"Mid June still feels late." One fan wrote.
Ad
"Should be a 72 game season.” Another fan said.
Ad
"On the plus side, if the NHL keeps adding games the Sabres might finally get to 90 points" a fan joked, referring to Buffalo Sabres' 14 season long playoff drought, failing to reach 90 points or more.

Some fans support more games, whereas others believe the calendar is already too long.

"84 games? Wth. Should be shortened. 70 Max and prorate the salaries." a fan wrote.
Ad
"Mid-June is still too long and no one wants an extra two games of meaningless hockey before the playoffs start." another fan mentioned.
"The NHL is so reliant on gate revenue right now that it's never going to happen but the ideal length of the regular season is 60-70 games. 82 is already too many, nevermind 84. I'd make it 62 so we do away with divisions and everyone plays everyone else 2x. + Cup awarded in May" a fan proposed.
Ad

NHL's 84-game schedule could wear down top players.

Earlier in July, Paul Pidutti of Daily Faceoff raised concerns about an 84-game season. He said star players like Connor McDavid already face a heavy schedule. McDavid has played 164 regular-season games and 53 playoff games in two years. He also joined the 4 Nations Face-Off and will play in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

"With international play now slated as part of the league’s bi-annual calendar, do we need to drain the top guys further?" Pidutti questioned, via Daily Faceoff.

Extra games may reduce performance and risk injuries. The NHL tried 84 games before, in the early 1990s, but that didn't stay for long, and the league returned to 82 games. So it will be interesting to see how it plays out this time.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications