"Still a first round exit" - NHL fans react as long-drawn Chris Tanev trade reaches it's conclusion with Dallas Stars move

The Calgary Flames have officially traded veteran defenseman Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars. The deal includes a 2024 second-round pick, a conditional 2026 third-round pick, and prospect Artem Grushnikov. As part of the agreement, the Flames will be retaining 50 percent of Tanev's cap hit and salary.

The announcement of the trade was made on X (formerly Twitter), with the Dallas Stars sharing a post that simply stated,

"Chris Tanev, you are a Dallas Star."

Expand Tweet

This declaration shocked the NHL community, prompting a myriad of reactions from fans.

One vocal fan expressed skepticism about the impact of the trade, stating,

"Still a first-round exit."

Expand Tweet

On the contrary, another fan praised the move, deeming it a

"VERY solid move from Dallas."

Expand Tweet

A third fan exhibited enthusiasm and loyalty towards Chris Tanev, expressing,

"Better take care of him he’s a absolute fu**ing warrior. He will be an absolute fan favourite."

Expand Tweet

A fantasy hockey enthusiast revealed their immediate response to the trade by stating,

"Already put him on my Fantasy teams, could not while with good conscious have him on my team while with the Flames."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A detailed look at the Chris Tanev trade

The Calgary Flames orchestrated a significant trade, sending defenseman Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars in exchange for promising prospect Artem Grushnikov, a 2024 second-round draft pick, and a conditional 2026 third-round pick.

This transaction, announced on Wednesday, saw involvement from the New Jersey Devils, who facilitated the deal by covering half of Tanev's remaining salary for the season, as Calgary retained 50% of his salary.

Tanev, set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer, brings a wealth of experience and defensive strategy to the Stars. Before joining the Calgary Flames in 2020, defenseman Chris Tanev spent ten seasons with the Vancouver Canucks.

During his time with the Flames, Tanev recorded 10 goals and 57 assists in 259 regular-season games and participated in eight playoff games in 2022.

In addition to Tanev, the Flames previously dealt top center Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks for multiple assets, including a first-round draft pick and defensive prospects.

The amplitude of activity reflects Calgary's strategy ahead of the March 8 trade deadline, with impending free agents like defenseman Noah Hanifin also drawing attention.

Artem Grushnikov, the centerpiece of the Flames' return, is a prospect known for his defensive acumen and penalty-killing. Standing at six feet two, Grushnikov has played in the AHL with the Texas Stars and previously with the Hamilton Bulldogs in the OHL, where he contributed to an OHL championship in 2022.