"Still hate the situation that had to arise": Captain Brad Marchand makes his feelings known after Bruins' first win after Jim Montgomery firing

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand expressed his feelings after the team's first win following Jim Montogomery's firing. The Bruins relieved Montgomery of his duties as head coach earlier on Tuesday and appointed Joe Sacco as the interim head coach.

After losing four out of their last five games under Montgomery, the Bruins bounced back with a 1-0 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday, marking the start of Sacco's reign as Boston's bench boss.

After the game, Brad Marchand acknowledged the importance of the victory for building confidence within the team, emphasizing that they can play the right way and respond effectively.

However, Marchand expressed the frustration that it took Montgomery's departure for the team to find that response:

"I think it's a good confidence thing knowing that we can play the right way, and it is in here, and you know we can respond. You still hate the situation that had to arise for us to respond that way. It was a good game tonight, but it's one game.

"We've done this before, we have a good game, and we kind of, let off so we have to continue to build and understand the importance of having the same effort every day. That's where it always starts and ends in this locker room," he added.

Marchand also congratulated interim coach Joe Sacco on his first win, praising him as an incredible coach and a great person. With the win, the Boston Bruins improved their record to 9-9-3 and sit fourth in the Atlantic Division with 21 points in as many games.

Brad Marchand's Bruins shut out Utah in Sacco's first win

The Boston Bruins defeated the Utah Hockey Club with a 1-0 shutout win to mark the first win for Joe Sacco as the club's interim head coach.

Defenseman Elias Lindholm scored the game-winning goal at 12:41 of the second period on the powerplay. Joonas Karpisalo made 21 saves on the night the Bruins ended their three-game losing streak.

It felt] pretty good, I’m not going to lie to you, obviously,” Sacco said via NHL.com. “To get our guys to get a win, too, was even more important. We feel better about ourselves, and I think how we went about the game tonight was like a business-like approach."

The Boston Bruins travel to Little Caesars Arena next to face the Detroit Red Wings (8-9-2) on Saturday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

