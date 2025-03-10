“Still a scumbag”: Brad Marchand drops hilarious take on reunion with $17,700,000 4 Nations linemate

Brad Marchand has recently been at the forefront of headlines around the hockey world. The wild trade that sent the 36-year-old to Florida is finally starting to feel like reality.

Ad

Boston received a conditional 2027 second-round draft pick, which could become a first-round pick just minutes before the 3 p.m. EST NHL trade deadline struck.

Once Marchand and the Boston Bruins concluded they couldn't agree on a contract extension, the former captain confirmed that the Florida Panthers were his preferred destination.

Marchand spoke as a member of the Panthers for the first time on Monday and provided a hilarious response when asked about playing with Sam Bennett again in Florida. A Panthers reporter shared his comment on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, still a scumbag," Marchand said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett were linemates for Team Canada en route to victory at the 4 Nations Face-Off. It will be fascinating to see whether they get paired up on a line in Florida, potentially with fellow gritty forward Matthew Tkachuk.

Both Marchand and Bennett are pending UFAs in the final seasons of eight-year, $49,000,000 and four-year, $17,700,000 deals, respectively.

Brad Marchand is hoping to make his Florida Panthers debut sooner rather than later

Brad Marchand is still unavailable to debut as a Florida Panther, though he could be getting closer to a return.

Ad

The 36-year-old suffered an upper-body injury on Mar. 1 in Pittsburgh after getting crunched into the boards by P.O. Joseph.

Panthers reporter Jameson Olive shared an injury update on X (formerly Twitter), with some comments from Marchand himself.

"Marchand said he's hoping -- "if things go well today" -- that he could be back on the ice as early as tomorrow. That would be a big step in his rehab. "I'm getting better every day," he said," Olive wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As Olive mentioned, this is undoubtedly good news for Marchand and his status moving forward. The veteran winger remains productive in year 16, with 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 61 games on the campaign.

The Panthers will play without their new acquisition on Tuesday night in Boston against the rival Bruins. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at TD Garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama