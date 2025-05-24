"Still in shock about Canada" "Lets go for gold": Hockey fans react as Team USA reaches IIHF Worlds final after 9 decades

Team USA has reached the final of the IIHF Men’s World Championship for the first time in over 90 years. On Saturday, the United States defeated Sweden 6-2 in the semifinal game. It is their best result at a world championship since 1950. And according to insider Chris Johnston, they can win gold for the first time after 1933.

Brady Skjei, Cutter Gauthier, Conor Garland, Mikey Eyssimont, Jackson LaCombe and Shane Pinto scored against Sweden.

Team USA will play for the gold medal on Sunday. They will face either Switzerland or Denmark, which will play later on Saturday.

"GOLD MEDAL GAME BOUND BABY," Team USA posted on X.

Fans shared their excitement online soon after.

“Let’s go for gold 🥇,” one fan wrote.

“Great game! I’m still in shock about Canada,” another fan said.

"When was the last time Denmark won? 🤔," a fan asked.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"At least y’all aren’t breaking the curse vs Canada. Good luck tomorrow🤝," a fan wrote.

"What a unbelievable throw by Canada," one fan said.

"Crazy to think the USA’s opponent will be one of Denmark or Switzerland," a fan added.

Many fans said the team played well and deserved the win. They have waited a long time, and now, they are hoping for gold on Sunday.

Team USA's early four-goal lead kept them in control

Team USA started strong and gained a 4-0 lead against Sweden. Brady Skjei scored the first goal at 6:52 of the opening period with help from Shane Pinto. Cutter Gauthier made it 2-0 at 17:13, scoring off a blocked shot by Pinto. Will Smith also assisted on the goal.

In the second period, Conor Garland scored at 31:07 by tapping in a rebound. Logan Cooley and Skjei assisted. Mikey Eyssimont added another at 37:03 on a 4-on-2 rush, with assists from Matty Beniers and Jackson LaCombe to make it 4-0.

Sweden scored twice in the third, first William Nylander scored at 46:32 with help from Rasmus Andersson and William Karlsson. Elias Lindholm scored the second goal at 47:13.

Jackson LaCombe responded at 51:09 with the fifth U.S. goal, assisted by Frank Nazar. Shane Pinto added an empty-net goal at 55:53, for the final score.

