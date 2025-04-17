"Still can't win the big one": NHL fans react as Connor McDavid joins Wayne Gretzky and others with eighth 100-point season 

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has scored his eighth 100-point season. He reached the mark with an assist on Ty Emberson’s goal against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

McDavid has done it eight times in 10 NHL seasons. He ties Marcel Dionne for third all-time in 100-point seasons. Only Wayne Gretzky (15) and Mario Lemieux (10) have more.

It’s also McDavid’s fifth straight 100-point season. That hasn’t happened since Steve Yzerman did it six times from 1987 to 1993. This season, McDavid has played in 67 games. He missed some time with a lower-body injury, but still, he has scored 26 goals and 74 assists.

The NHL posted Connor McDavid’s milestone on X/Twitter:

“Connor McDavid sits with some elite company after reaching 100 points for the 8th time in his career.”

Soon, fans shared their responses to McDavid's latest feat:

"AND STILL can’t win the big one," one fan wrote.

"Another great reminder that nobody else in the league is in conversations as regularly with the game’s absolute greats as Connor is. Nobody is remotely close to him. Nobody. Tier of his own currently," another fan said.

"This just shows how hard the Stanley cup is to win, you really need an overall great team to win," a fan added.

As McDavid continues to build his legacy, fans are waiting to see if he can finally win the Stanley Cup.

"Huh. I would’ve guessed there’d be more after the 80’s and early 90’s. And to think, two of them retire without ever winning a Cup. Sad for those legends," one fan said.

"could've been 9 if not for covid," another fan commented.

"Sits in an elite club, most 8the season reaching 100 points n no cup," another fan said.

Connor McDavid returns for last game of the season

Connor McDavid returned for Edmonton’s final regular-season game. He reached 100 points with an assist in the first period. Ty Emberson scored a wrist shot to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead.

In the second period, Max Jones scored at 10:17 to make it 2-0. San Jose had trouble creating chances. Corey Perry added a goal in the third period to make it 3-0 for Edmonton.

Stuart Skinner made 18 saves for a shutout, and Edmonton outshot San Jose 28-18. Edmonton has won all four games against San Jose this season. McDavid’s return helped end the season on a high note.

Now, McDavid and the Oilers will turn their focus to the playoffs, where they will take on the Los Angeles Kings in the first round.

