"Stop it! My heart" - NHL fans react as Marc-Andre Fleury's kids steal the show at their dad's 1,000th game celebrations

Marc-Andre Fleury's children stole the show during their dad's milestone 1,000th game celebration. The NHL's official X account shared a touching clip, showcasing Fleury's kids reading the starting lineup before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. They captioned the post:

"Marc-Andre Fleury's kids read the starting lineup tonight."

Fleury has a beautiful family with his longtime partner, Véronique Larose, comprising two daughters, Estelle (10) and Scarlett (8), and a son, James (4). Just moments before the game, the trio of young Fleury's had replaced their father's name on the lineup card with a wonderful tribute, labeling him as "the best dad ever."

NHL fans couldn't contain their delight as they witnessed the adorable gesture from Fleury's children:

"Stop it!! My heart. Adorable! Goalie love all day every day."

Another fan exclaimed:

"Oh my gosh, the whole family is sweet!"

The overwhelming sentiment among fans was one of admiration and congratulations for Fleury and his family.

Marc-Andre Fleury's 32 saves helped him surpass Patrick Roy

The Minnesota Wild triumphed 3-2 over the Pittsburgh Penguins, with Kirill Kaprizov netting the tiebreaking goal in the third period and Marc-Andre Fleury making 32 crucial saves. Matt Boldy and Jonas Brodin also contributed goals for the Wild, who have now won five of their last seven games.

Fleury, celebrating his 553rd career win, was honored in a heartfelt pregame ceremony, acknowledging his recent achievement of surpassing Patrick Roy's win record. Wild coach John Hynes lauded Fleury:

“It was a big difference in the game. Then the way the players play in front of him. It's fun to be involved in that and see how much he battles and how much he means to the team."

The Wild paid tribute to Fleury with a touching video and presented him with memorable tokens, including an engraved stick and souvenirs representing each of the teams he played for.

Reflecting on the emotional evening, Marc-Andre Fleury said:

“I’m happy it’s over. I was a little nervous for it. I feel like I’ve gotten softer and softer with the years and then seeing my kids on the ice and on the jumbotron talking, too; old teammates. I don’t know, it gets me.”

Despite the loss, Penguins star Sidney Crosby said:

“He made some big saves. I thought they did a great job recognizing what he’s accomplished. It was great to be a part of that."

The game also saw memorable goals from Reilly Smith and Sidney Crosby.