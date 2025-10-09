Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner had a tough outing as the Oilers blew a 3-0 lead, falling 4-3 in a shootout to the Calgary Flames in the “Battle of Alberta” at Rogers Place on Wednesday. Skinner was helpless on the first goal, and the second goal was awarded to the Flames after a lengthy review overturned the Oilers' high-sticked puck challenge. However, Skinner faltered on the third goal, miscommunicating with defenseman Evan Bouchard, allowing Blake Coleman to poke the loose puck between Skinner’s pads and into the net. The goal helped the Flames to complete their comeback and tie the game 3-3.After the game, Skinner acknowledged the miscommunication and his slow reaction.“It was miscommunication and I was slow to react. It was one bad decision and it makes you look really bad,&quot; Skinner said. “I won’t be thinking about. That will probably be the easiest fix I make this year. Make a quick decision and throw it in the corner. Fixed,” Skinner on the tying goal.Stuart Skinner made 19 saves on 22 shots, posting an .875 save percentage in the season-opening defeat.Oilers' Leon Draisaitl scores 400th career careerLeon Draisaitl became the 111th player in NHL history to score 400 career goals, reaching the milestone on the power play at 8:32 of the second period. He also became the 11th active player to do so.Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Andrew Mangiapane were the other goal scorers for the Oilers in the defeat.&quot;We just kind of got sloppy with it and turned the puck over too much, which started to give them life,” Nugent-Hopkins said via NHL.com. “They capitalized on one and then the power play and then they started to get the momentum there. But it started with 10 minutes of being sloppy and just turning the puck over.”The Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place next on Saturday. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.