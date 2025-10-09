  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • Stuart Skinner addresses his goaltending blunder which squandered Oilers' 3-0 lead in eventual S/O loss vs. Flames

Stuart Skinner addresses his goaltending blunder which squandered Oilers' 3-0 lead in eventual S/O loss vs. Flames

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 09, 2025 10:42 GMT
NHL: Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Stuart Skinner addresses his goaltending blunder which squandered Oilers' 3-0 lead in eventual S/O loss vs. Flames - Source: Imagn

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner had a tough outing as the Oilers blew a 3-0 lead, falling 4-3 in a shootout to the Calgary Flames in the “Battle of Alberta” at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

Ad

Skinner was helpless on the first goal, and the second goal was awarded to the Flames after a lengthy review overturned the Oilers' high-sticked puck challenge.

However, Skinner faltered on the third goal, miscommunicating with defenseman Evan Bouchard, allowing Blake Coleman to poke the loose puck between Skinner’s pads and into the net. The goal helped the Flames to complete their comeback and tie the game 3-3.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the game, Skinner acknowledged the miscommunication and his slow reaction.

“It was miscommunication and I was slow to react. It was one bad decision and it makes you look really bad," Skinner said. “I won’t be thinking about. That will probably be the easiest fix I make this year. Make a quick decision and throw it in the corner. Fixed,” Skinner on the tying goal.
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Stuart Skinner made 19 saves on 22 shots, posting an .875 save percentage in the season-opening defeat.

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl scores 400th career career

Leon Draisaitl became the 111th player in NHL history to score 400 career goals, reaching the milestone on the power play at 8:32 of the second period. He also became the 11th active player to do so.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Andrew Mangiapane were the other goal scorers for the Oilers in the defeat.

Ad
"We just kind of got sloppy with it and turned the puck over too much, which started to give them life,” Nugent-Hopkins said via NHL.com. “They capitalized on one and then the power play and then they started to get the momentum there. But it started with 10 minutes of being sloppy and just turning the puck over.”

The Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place next on Saturday. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications