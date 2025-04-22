"Stuart Skinner should never touch the ice again": Oilers fans incensed after goalie concedes 6 goals in Game 1 loss to LA Kings

The Edmonton Oilers lost 6-5 to the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 and fans were upset with goalie Stuart Skinner for giving up six goals. Phillip Danault scored the game-winner for the Kings with 42 seconds left in the third period.

Connor McDavid had a strong game and scored four points. He scored a goal and recorded three assists. He played 23:21 minutes, helping the Oilers come back from a four-goal deficit.

After the game, Edmonton’s X account posted the final results and wrote:

“That was… something 😐 Game 2 goes Wednesday.”

Fans saw the post and shared their opinions in the comment section.

"1. Stuart Skinner should never touch the Ice again. 2. Evander Kane needs to be back ASAP. 3. The effort in the third period needs to be matched for the entire game moving forward if we are ever going to have a chance in this series. Onto game 2" One fan wrote.

"Work on not getting penalties and showing up in all periods. And Skinner to be a legit goalie and make saves when it matters." Another fan said.

"Gotta get game 2 now, get that split and let’s just fckn hammer them at home" a fan said.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans to Oilers' loss:

"Skinner make a impactful meaningful save challenge = impossible / McDavid can’t do everything" a fan mentioned.

"You just gotta feel bad for McDavid. There really wasn’t much more he could do" a fan wrote.

"McDavid single handedly dragged this team back from the dead just so skinner could let in the weakest muffin i’ve ever seen. Can’t believe we didn’t upgrade our goaltending. What a joke." another fan wrote.

The Oilers will try to bounce back in Game 2 and tie the series.

Edmonton Oilers' comeback effort in third period

The LA Kings led 1-0 after Kuzmenko scored on a power play at 2:49 of the first. Byfield made it 2-0 late in the period. Kempe added another in the second to make it 3-0, and Danault scored after a turnover to put the Kings up 4-0.

Draisaitl got one back with a one-timer from McDavid before the second ended. Janmark made it 4-2 early in the third with a close-range goal. Fiala answered on a 5-on-3 to make it 5-2.

Perry scored next with a wrist shot after a McDavid pass. Hyman cut it to 5-4 from in front with Skinner pulled. McDavid tied it 5-5 with a shot off the post. Danault scored the game-winner with 42 seconds left, and the Oilers’ comeback fell short.

