“Such a baby”: NHL fans lash out at Jack Hughes over unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for hit on Anton Lundell

NHL fans are reacting to an incident on Thursday involving Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils and Anton Lundell of the Florida Panthers. After Lundell hit Hughes in the neutral zone, Hughes retaliated with an altercation after the whistle, which led to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for him.

Spittin' Chiclets shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"Jack Hughes gets his lick back on Anton Lundell after the whistle but ends up earning himself an unsportsmanlike penalty"

Following the post, NHL fans began reacting to the incident on X.

"Why is Jack such a baby?," a fan questioned.

"No one loves this side of Jack then a die hard, pasha disclaimer needed, devils fan," a fan said.

"Dude is soft. Drop the gloves instead of cheap shot. He’s been babied every level," another fan said.

Here are some more reactions on X regarding the incident between Jack Hughes and Anton Lundell:

"Hughes is so soft. Better be careful he'll end up on the IR for a hang nail," a fan said.

"Between this and the "people pay to see me play" comments from last season, Jack Hughes certainly seems to have quite an... interesting attitude," another fan said.

"Glad the rest of the league is catching on to the scumbag behavior in Sunrise," one fan said.

Jack Hughes and New Jersey Devils secure 6-2 victory over Panthers

Jesper Bratt led the New Jersey Devils to a 6-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday, earning his second NHL hat trick. This victory followed a 4-1 win over Florida two days earlier. Bratt, who scored a hat trick last season, spoke about the team's growth.

“We took a step as a group, built some character these past two games,” Bratt said (via NHL.com). “It was a good learning experience. We got better today."

Stefan Noesen scored two goals, while Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes each had three assists. Goaltender Jake Allen made 25 saves. The Devils' power play was strong, scoring on three of five chances. Meanwhile, the Panthers struggled, going 0-for-5 on the power play.

The Panthers, who came into this two-game series with a seven-game winning streak, couldn’t match the Devils' intensity. Florida coach Paul Maurice admitted his team was outpaced and out-executed.

"They were better than we were," Maurice said (per NHL.com). "They were quicker, faster, a little sharper in their execution. We haven’t loved our last two. You are not going to love them all."

Sam Reinhart and Jesper Boqvist scored for the Panthers, but it wasn’t enough to overcome New Jersey's strong performance.

