"Such a cry baby": Fans roast Connor McDavid's outburst as Kings thrash Oilers 4-0

Connor McDavid took center stage on Saturday night as the Los Angeles Kings secured a commanding 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

This win had fans not only discussing the final score but also buzzing about a standout moment – Connor McDavid's outburst, which quickly became the target of fan roasting on social media.

Sportsnet, the prominent sports network, shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) captioned:

"McDavid's fired up"

The clip ignited a flurry of reactions from NHL fans on X.

One fan took a critical stance, suggesting that McDavid's outburst might not be an isolated incident. He commented:

"I think if the cameras were on him all game, you’d see this happening a lot, such a cry baby."

Comparisons between McDavid and other star players surfaced in the fan reactions. A witty comment pointed out a hypothetical scenario in a Toronto Maple Leafs game, stating:

"If this was a Leafs game, Matthews and Marner would just quietly sit on the bench and pick up a tablet lol."

Some fans offered advice to McDavid, urging him to learn from other players who handle their emotions differently. One fan remarked:

"Should learn from Huberdeau. Instead of throwing a tantrum, just shut up and put in the work."

A touch of sarcasm entered the conversation as fans referenced the Edmonton Oilers' impressive 16-game win streak, which now seems more distant in the wake of the 4-0 defeat. One fan quipped:

"Somebody’s not gonna win a cup, that 16 game win streak is looking more and more hilarious now."

Connor McDavid failed to score as Oilers lost 4-0 to Kings

In a game against the Los Angeles Kings, Connor McDavid failed to score as the Edmonton Oilers suffered a 4-0 defeat, marking Jim Hiller's successful debut as interim head coach.

After Todd McLellan's dismissal on February 2, Hiller was appointed as interim coach for the remainder of the season. Leading up to the All-Star break, the Kings had secured only three victories in their previous 17 games.

The Kings, despite recent struggles, dominated the Oilers, with David Rittich securing his fifth career shutout, his first since 2021. Notably, Trevor Lewis and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Kings, with Quinton Byfield contributing two goals, boosting his season tally to 16.

Stuart Skinner made 22 saves for Edmonton, but it wasn't enough to stop the Kings' offensive onslaught. Despite a recent winning streak, the Oilers have now lost two of their last three games. The Oilers are scheduled to face the Detroit Red Wings next.