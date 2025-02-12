"Sucked joy out of 82 games": NHL insider gives no-holds-barred take on Toronto Maple Leafs' 'playoff failure'

On Wednesday, NHL insider Dave Feschuk shared his thoughts on the Toronto Maple Leafs's playoff struggles. The Leafs have won only one playoff series since 2004, reaching the second round in 2022-23. After last season’s loss to the Boston Bruins in the first round, the club replaced coach Sheldon Keefe with Craig Berube and made Auston Matthews captain, replacing John Tavares. This season, the expectations from the Leafs are high, given their position after 55 games.

Speaking on the First Up podcast, Feschuk said Toronto's repeated failures have taken the joy out of the regular season.

"It's a sad truth," Feschuk said. [3:09 onwards] ".... You know, the beginning of the season.... one of the things that I wrote was that it's really sad, because what they've done in failing and failing and failing, I can say failing many more times in the playoffs, is they've sapped the joy of the regular season for the fans. The fans can't trust the regular season."

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 33-20-2 record and are second in the Atlantic Division. William Nylander leads the team with 33 goals, while Mitch Marner has the most assists (55) and points (71).

Feschuk pointed out that fans can’t fully enjoy individual achievements because of past playoff disappointments.

"They can't enjoy players having career highs or winning individual trophies or whatever else happens," Feschuk said. (3:30 onwards) "That's good. It is coming with an asterisk, and it's a massive, absolutely flashing asterisk. You cannot ignore them, right? And, and that's the sad thing about their playoff failure, more than anything, really, other than the fact they haven't brought the joy of the Deep Run, it's that it has sucked the joy out of the 82 games."

Additionally, this year's playoff performance could impact the team’s future. John Tavares and Mitch Marner are in the final year of their contracts. If the Leafs struggle again, management may change the core group of Matthews, Marner, Nylander, and Tavares.

Toronto Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube wants to focus on defensive improvement

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube instructs his team during an NHL game. (Credits: IMAGN)

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube wants the team to improve its defense and penalty kill, which ranks 14th at 79.9 percent.

"We want to keep focusing on our play without the puck, for sure." Berube said.

Berube praised their power play, which ranks 10th at 23.2 percent.

Berube said March will be a tough, busy month.

"March is a really busy month. It is going to be a grind and a hard push. It is a very competitive league..." Berube mentioned.

Before the playoffs, the Toronto Maple Leafs must improve consistency as evident in their last 12-game stretch.

