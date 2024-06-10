"Super bizarre": Frank Corrado's hot take on controversial narrative of Edmonton Oilers having Canada's undivided support in Stanley Cup Final

Former NHL defenseman Frank Corrado had a say in the narrative that the Edmonton Oilers have all of Canada's support. The Oilers are taking on the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, as Edmonton is looking to become the first Canadian team to win the Cup since 1993.

Although many Canadian fans hope the Stanley Cup returns to Canada, Corrado disagrees. Instead, he thinks there are cases where some Canadian fanbases do not want the Oilers to win.

"I find it super bizarre that there's this weird campaign that people in Canada need to get behind a Canadian team. ... if you're a fan of Vancouver, why would you be cheering for the Oilers?," Corrado said.

As per Corrado, the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames are the main rivals of the Edmonton Oilers, so their fanbases may not want to see them win.

Oilers say Game 1 was a confidence booster

The Edmonton Oilers lost Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final 3-0 to the Florida Panthers.

Although Edmonton lost the opening game, Oilers captain Connor McDavid felt like there was a lot of good for the team to take away.

“I know not many people gave us a chance in this series, and I think we showed tonight that we can play with them,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said, via NHL.com. “That’s a confidence booster for this group, but we know that our best can play with anybody."

Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch was happy with how his team played in Game 1.

“I know that Florida, that probably wasn’t their best game and I anticipate they’ll be much better in the next one,” Knoblauch said.

“They were probably caught off guard with you guys (media) talking about how good they were, and we didn’t have a chance in this series. There’s a lot of things I liked about our game that we can get even better.”

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals is set for Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern in Florida.