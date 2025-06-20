Surprise $1.2B franchise eyeing Brad Marchand despite Panthers' no-state tax advantage, per Elliotte Friedman

As the free agency approaches, all eyes are on the Florida Panthers' star winger Brad Marchand. On the June 20 episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast, Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Utah Mammoth (formerly the Utah Hockey Club) has surfaced as a potential contender for Marchand.

The Panthers star's current eight-year, $49 million deal is set to expire on July 1, after which he’ll become an unrestricted free agent. Friedman noted that Marchand is expected to command a significant raise if the Mammoth secure him.

The 37-year-old could potentially land a deal worth upwards of $24 million per year with the $1.2 billion worth (per Forbes) franchise.

“He's going to get more and maybe the magic number, like that's 24 million. Maybe he gets more than that in another structure, or maybe he gets more than three times eight AV,” Friedman said.

While the Panthers were widely considered the frontrunners to land Marchand due to Florida's no state income tax policy, Friedman revealed that the deep-pocketed Utah franchise has also entered the fray.

“I think Utah's in there. I think Toronto is going to be in there. And I think there are going to be other teams there as well. And it's going to be very interesting to see where Florida, an analytically heavy team, feels that it can go here. So I think that's going to be fascinating," Friedman added.

Marchand’s strong playoff showing this year — posting 10 goals and 20 points in 23 games — has only boosted his value heading into free agency. With the Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly in the mix as well, competition for the winger's services is expected to heat up quickly.

Frank Seravalli sees the Leafs as favorites to land Brad Marchand

Hockey insider Frank Seravalli sees the Toronto Maple Leafs as a strong fit for Marchand, even with his long history of knocking them out of the playoffs (5 times).

“Brad Marchand, a guy who has personally helped eliminate the Toronto Maple Leafs five times in his career — he might be a guy that's for their speed," Seravalli said on Sportsnet.

Seravalli noted that Brad Marchand is expected to command a contract with an AAV of $8-8.5 million over three or four years. The Leafs are well positioned to afford Marchand and add his mix of skill and physicality to their forward group.

