Surprised people expected Bettman to reduce Rielly’s suspension: Insider's take on Gary Bettman upholding Morgan Rielly's 5-game suspension

Gary Bettman's decision to uphold Morgan Rielly's five-game suspension in the NHL has sparked discussions among hockey insiders and fans. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun provided insights on the matter during a conversation with Jay Onrait.

LeBrun expressed his lack of surprise regarding Bettman's decision, explaining:

"I wasn't surprised at all. And in fact, I was kind of surprised that there were a lot of people expecting that Gary Bettman would reduce the suspension. He almost never does that."

He emphasized Bettman's reluctance to reduce suspensions, highlighting the league's disapproval of post-game altercations like Rielly's cross-check at the buzzer. LeBrun continued:

"The NHL hates these kinds of acts that happen at the buzzer. ... the game is over, and I'm going to get my pound of flesh. The league hates that, and that's what this was."

Bettman's ruling, as LeBrun noted, took into account Rielly's clean disciplinary record. LeBrun interpreted the decision as a warning:

"If this was anyone else with the same play ... this could have been six to eight to ten games. ... so, um Listen, I think we can all turn the page."

He also questioned the wisdom of the appeal, acknowledging the NHLPA and the player's desire to contest the suspension, but noting that recent appeals have yielded no changes in outcome.

LeBrun pointed out the NHL's firm view on how players should behave as Bettman's steady handling of discipline showed up again. Some wished Morgan Rielly got an easy pass, but the league's quest to keep the game honest prevailed.

Examining the Toronto Maple Leafs' performance during Morgan Rielly's suspension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have managed a stunning 4-0 run during Morgan Rielly's suspension.

However, this run doesn't imply that the team fares better without its leading defenseman. The void left by Rielly and his key contribution in defense and attack is quite evident.

Other players stepped up in Rielly's absence. But, giving all the credit to the team's victories to his suspension disregards several crucial elements. As per coach Sheldon Keefe, players may show improved performance due to added pressure or time on ice. However, that doesn't lessen the value of Rielly's remarkable influence on the team's overall output.

Moreover, the level of competition faced during Rielly's suspension should be taken into account. The Maple Leafs were favored to win all four games regardless of Rielly's presence.

Eventually, the Maple Leafs are undoubtedly a stronger team with Morgan Rielly on the ice, as he bolsters their defensive stability and overall performance. Rielly will be eligible to return on Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights.